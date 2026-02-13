2026 Klouda Classic Golf Tournament

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About this event
Golfer registration includes the post tournament awards banquet/silent auction and party.
Before the tournament, hit some practice balls and enter the putting contest with 5 chances to win a new state of the art golf club.
Limit 3 per golfer
Join us at our post tournament award banquet and after party at 6:30 PM held at The Hotel Captain Cook
The 2026 Klouda Classic! Play where you live!
Participate from you favorite local course and Support the future of Pharmacy! Please join us at the Economic 19th Hole! Your donation of $75.00 per player or just your donation, keeps our scholarship drive alive.
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