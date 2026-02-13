Hosted by

The Klouda Foundation

About this event

2026 Klouda Classic Golf Tournament

27000 Arctic Valley Rd

Anchorage, AK 99505, USA

Golfer Registration Fee
$200

Golfer registration includes the post tournament awards banquet/silent auction and party.

Golf Club Rental
$60
Putting Contest and Practice
$45

Before the tournament, hit some practice balls and enter the putting contest with 5 chances to win a new state of the art golf club. 

Mulligans
$10

Limit 3 per golfer

Post Tournament Party (non-registered golfers)
$75

Join us at our post tournament award banquet and after party at 6:30 PM held at The Hotel Captain Cook

Virtual Golfer
$75

The 2026 Klouda Classic! Play where you live!

Participate from you favorite local course and Support the future of Pharmacy! Please join us at the Economic 19th Hole! Your donation of $75.00 per player or just your donation, keeps our scholarship drive alive.

Add a donation for The Klouda Foundation

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