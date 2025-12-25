KAURIS LUCKY STAR FOUNDATION

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KAURIS LUCKY STAR FOUNDATION

About this event

2026 KLSF Walk for Hope

4141 Victory Dr

Houston, TX 77088, USA

Walk for Hope Participant
$40

For individuals who plan to attend and walk.

Included:

  • Entry for one walker
  • Walk for Hope t-shirt
  • Grab bag at the end of the event
Buy 2 & Save
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For supporters who want to walk together and save.


Included:

  • Entry for two walkers
  • 2- Walk for Hope t-shirt
  • 2- Grab bag at the end of the event
Sponsor a Walker
$40

For supporters who want to help ensure community members can walk at no cost.


Included:

  • Entry for one walker
  • Walk for Hope t-shirt
  • Grab bag at the end of the event


“Sleep In” Supporter (Can’t Attend)
$47

For supporters who want to give but can’t attend in person.


Included:

  • Walk for Hope t-shirt
  • T-shirt shipped to you
Young Walkers (12 & Under)
Free

Kids 12 and under are free!!

T-shirt not included

Donation-Only
Pay what you can

For supporters who want to give at any level.
Your contribution directly supports KLSF programs and community impact.

Add a donation for KAURIS LUCKY STAR FOUNDATION

$

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