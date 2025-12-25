2026 KLSF Walk for Hope

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About this event
For individuals who plan to attend and walk.
Included:
For supporters who want to walk together and save.
Included:
For supporters who want to help ensure community members can walk at no cost.
Included:
For supporters who want to give but can’t attend in person.
Included:
Kids 12 and under are free!!
T-shirt not included
For supporters who want to give at any level.
Your contribution directly supports KLSF programs and community impact.
$
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