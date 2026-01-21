2026 Knights of Columbus Fourth Annual Mulch Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
2 Cu Ft Bag
2 Cu Ft Bag
2 Cu Ft Bag
2 Cu Ft Bag
2 Cu Ft Bag
2 Cu Ft Bag
Donated mulch will be used to help beautify both Our Lady of the Fields and the Gabriel House Bowie Maternity Home! Thank you for your donation!
Delivery Fee for Zip Codes 21108, 21054, 21032, 21113, 21114, 21144
Delivery Fee for Zip Codes 21405, 21146, 21061, 21076
Elect to pick up your mulch from Our Lady of the Fields. Pickup times are Saturday, March 21st between 8:00am and 12:00pm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!