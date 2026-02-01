Knights of Columbus Council #17196

Knights of Columbus Council #17196

2026 Knights of Columbus Clay Shoot Tournament

8270 Aledo Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76126, USA

Single Entry
$160

Individual Entrant
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility

Team Entry
$699
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of FOUR

Golfcart for Team
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility

Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Single)
$20

ONE raffle entry for a chance to win a 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!

(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)

Shotgun Raffle Ticket (Pack of 6 for $100)
$100

SIX raffle entries (for the price of five) for chances to win a 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!

(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)

TITLE Sponsorship (only one available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes:
• Company Highlighted as Main Event Sponsor

3 four-person teams
• 3 Golf Carts
• Company logo on 4 stations
• Company logo prominently on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
• Speaking opportunity at lunch

GOLD Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:
• 2 four-person teams
• 2 Golf Carts
• Company logo on 2 stations
• Company logo prominently on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
• Speaking opportunity at lunch

SILVER Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
• 1 four-person team
• 1 Golf Cart
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website

Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options

BRONZE Sponsorship
$250

Includes:
• 1 Shooter
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options

CLERGY TEAM Sponsorship
$700

Includes:
• Pays for team of 4 clergy and golf cart
• Logo on clergy golf cart and one station
• Company logo at (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website

Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options

LUNCH & DRINKS Sponsorship
$750

Includes:
• Company logo at lunch serving table, drink station and (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website

Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options

INDIVIDUAL Sponsor
$100

Includes:
• Your name or company name on the THANK YOU sign (not inclusive of tournament entry)

GOLF CART
$100

Includes:
• 1 four-person Golf Cart


** Included with TEAM entries **

Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council #17196

