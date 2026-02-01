2026 Knights of Columbus Clay Shoot Tournament

Hosted by
Individual Entrant
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility
Team of FOUR
Golfcart for Team
Each participant receives
• Round of 100 clays
• Lunch
• Competition play (individual and team)
• Prize eligibility
ONE raffle entry for a chance to win a 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!
(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
SIX raffle entries (for the price of five) for chances to win a 12 gauge semi auto shotgun (a $1000 value)!
(NOT VALID FOR ENTRY INTO TOURNAMENT)
Includes:
• Company Highlighted as Main Event Sponsor
3 four-person teams
• 3 Golf Carts
• Company logo on 4 stations
• Company logo prominently on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
• Speaking opportunity at lunch
Includes:
• 2 four-person teams
• 2 Golf Carts
• Company logo on 2 stations
• Company logo prominently on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
• Speaking opportunity at lunch
Includes:
• 1 four-person team
• 1 Golf Cart
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
Includes:
• 1 Shooter
• Company logo on 1 station
• Company logo on main event banner
• Company website and Logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
Includes:
• Pays for team of 4 clergy and golf cart
• Logo on clergy golf cart and one station
• Company logo at (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
Includes:
• Company logo at lunch serving table, drink station and (1) station
• Company website and logo on event website
Please email [email protected] for more information and payment options
Includes:
• Your name or company name on the THANK YOU sign (not inclusive of tournament entry)
Includes:
• 1 four-person Golf Cart
** Included with TEAM entries **
$
