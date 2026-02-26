2026 KofC Biking For Babies - Ride Registration

$50 flat fee for 1,2 or 3 days participation. So you might as well join us for all 3 days! Get those miles in!



T-shirt, overnight accommodations, and the following meals provided: Dinner in Greencastle, breakfast in Greencastle, lunch at Our Lady of Lourdes (Indianapolis), dinner in Greenfield, breakfast in Greenfield. (Although snacks, water, gatorade will be provided in transport vehicle, riders are encouraged to bring their own snacks/drinks as well.)