2026 Krewe De L'Amitie Bingo

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About this event
Westlake, LA 70669
Each ticket purchase allows you one Bingo card. Extra Bingo cards can be purchased below and will be sold at the door for an additional $5.00 per card.
The Bougie way to Bingo! Decorated table for 6 with 6 Bingo cards, 6 Jello-O shots & 1 free bottle of choice (vodka, rum, gin, whisky, bourbon) add to name when purchasing. Extra Bingo cards available to purchase on ticket option screen.
Jambalaya Dinner
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