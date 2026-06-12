A pink and blue pajama set are displayed in the foreground against a black background with "BINGO PAJAMA NIGHT" prominently featured.
Krewe De L'Amitie

Hosted by

Krewe De L'Amitie

About this event

2026 Krewe De L'Amitie Bingo

1000 National Dr

Westlake, LA 70669

General Admission
$15

Each ticket purchase allows you one Bingo card. Extra Bingo cards can be purchased below and will be sold at the door for an additional $5.00 per card.

Extra Bingo Card
$5
VIP Table
$200

The Bougie way to Bingo! Decorated table for 6 with 6 Bingo cards, 6 Jello-O shots & 1 free bottle of choice (vodka, rum, gin, whisky, bourbon) add to name when purchasing. Extra Bingo cards available to purchase on ticket option screen.

Jambalaya Dinner
$10

Jambalaya Dinner

Add a donation for Krewe De L'Amitie

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