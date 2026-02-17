2026 Kroc 5K Sponsorships

Recognized as ‘The Pumpkin King’ at annual Pumpkin Run & ‘The Grand Bunny’ at the Easter Kroc Hop.

Benefits: Logo incorporated with event title, 8 runner entries, social media shout out, pre-event newspaper print & digital ads, featured on event banner, flyer & digital graphics throughout Kroc Center & e-newsletter, largest placement on T-shirt, Mention during race announcements & post event PSA.