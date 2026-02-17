The Salvation Army Kerrville

Hosted by

The Salvation Army Kerrville

About this event

2026 Kroc 5K Sponsorships

201 Holdsworth Dr.

Presenting item
Presenting
$2,500

Recognized as ‘The Pumpkin King’ at annual Pumpkin Run & ‘The Grand Bunny’ at the Easter Kroc Hop.

Benefits: Logo incorporated with event title, 8 runner entries, social media shout out, pre-event newspaper print & digital ads, featured on event banner, flyer & digital graphics throughout Kroc Center & e-newsletter, largest placement on T-shirt, Mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Gold item
Gold
$1,000

$1000 – Recognized as ‘The Great Pumpkin’ at annual Pumpkin Run & ‘Golden Egg’ at Easter Kroc Hop

Benefits: 4 runner entries, social media shout out, featured on event flyer & digital graphics throughout Kroc Center & e-newsletter, 2nd largest placement on T-shirt, Mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Silver item
Silver
$750

Recognized at Pumpkin Run as ‘The Golden Gourd & Easter Kroc Hop as ‘Big Bunny’

Benefits: 2 runner entries, Social media shout out, featured in Kroc e-newsletter, 3rd largest placement on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Bronze item
Bronze
$500

Recognized at Pumpkin Run as ‘Pumpkin Patch Partner’ & Easter Kroc Hop as ‘Cotton Tail’

Benefits: 1 runner entry, Social media shout out, featured in Kroc e-newsletter, 4th largest placement on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Naming Sponsor item
Naming Sponsor
$250

Recognized as ‘Hay Bale Hero’ at Pumpkin Run’ & ‘Jelly Bean Buddy’ at Easter Kroc Hop.

Benefits: Featured in Kroc e-newsletter, business name listing on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Partner item
Partner
$100

Recognized as ‘Hay Bale Hero’ at Pumpkin Run’ & ‘Jelly Bean Buddy’ at Easter Kroc Hop.

Benefits: Featured in Kroc e-newsletter, business name listing on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.

Add a donation for The Salvation Army Kerrville

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