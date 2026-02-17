2026 Kroc 5K Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Recognized as ‘The Pumpkin King’ at annual Pumpkin Run & ‘The Grand Bunny’ at the Easter Kroc Hop.
Benefits: Logo incorporated with event title, 8 runner entries, social media shout out, pre-event newspaper print & digital ads, featured on event banner, flyer & digital graphics throughout Kroc Center & e-newsletter, largest placement on T-shirt, Mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
$1000 – Recognized as ‘The Great Pumpkin’ at annual Pumpkin Run & ‘Golden Egg’ at Easter Kroc Hop
Benefits: 4 runner entries, social media shout out, featured on event flyer & digital graphics throughout Kroc Center & e-newsletter, 2nd largest placement on T-shirt, Mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
Recognized at Pumpkin Run as ‘The Golden Gourd & Easter Kroc Hop as ‘Big Bunny’
Benefits: 2 runner entries, Social media shout out, featured in Kroc e-newsletter, 3rd largest placement on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
Recognized at Pumpkin Run as ‘Pumpkin Patch Partner’ & Easter Kroc Hop as ‘Cotton Tail’
Benefits: 1 runner entry, Social media shout out, featured in Kroc e-newsletter, 4th largest placement on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
Recognized as ‘Hay Bale Hero’ at Pumpkin Run’ & ‘Jelly Bean Buddy’ at Easter Kroc Hop.
Benefits: Featured in Kroc e-newsletter, business name listing on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
Recognized as ‘Hay Bale Hero’ at Pumpkin Run’ & ‘Jelly Bean Buddy’ at Easter Kroc Hop.
Benefits: Featured in Kroc e-newsletter, business name listing on T-shirt, mention during race announcements & post event PSA.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!