2026 KSTC Swim Spirit Wear

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Bella + Canvas - Short Sleeve T available in three colors! Style runs small, you may want to consider sizing up.
Bella + Canvas - Short Sleeve T available in two colors! Style runs small, you may want to consider sizing up.
Ezra - Essentials Flowy Tank with racerback design in Carolina blue.
Port & Co - Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt - available in two colors!
Port & Co - Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt - available in two colors!
Port & Co - Core Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt - available in two colors!
Port & Co - Core Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt - available in heathered athletic gray.
Port & Co - Core Fleece Jogger
Port & Co - Core Fleece Jogger
Boxercraft - Harley Flannel Pant
Boxercraft - Haley Flannel Pant
Boxercraft - Poly Flannel Pant
Two customized team silicone swim caps with your athlete's last name!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!