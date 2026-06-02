Kent Swim Club
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Kent Swim Club

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Kent Swim Club

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2026 KSTC Swim Spirit Wear

T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult item
T-shirt - Unisex Adult
$20

Bella + Canvas - Short Sleeve T available in three colors! Style runs small, you may want to consider sizing up.

T-shirt - Youth item
T-shirt - Youth item
T-shirt - Youth item
T-shirt - Youth item
T-shirt - Youth
$16

Bella + Canvas - Short Sleeve T available in two colors! Style runs small, you may want to consider sizing up.

Women's Tank Top item
Women's Tank Top item
Women's Tank Top
$18

Ezra - Essentials Flowy Tank with racerback design in Carolina blue.

Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult
$32

Port & Co - Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt - available in two colors!

Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth
$30

Port & Co - Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt - available in two colors!

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
Crewneck Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult
$25

Port & Co - Core Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt - available in two colors!

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult item
1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - Unisex Adult
$25

Port & Co - Core Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt - available in heathered athletic gray.

Jogger Sweats - Adult item
Jogger Sweats - Adult item
Jogger Sweats - Adult
$23

Port & Co - Core Fleece Jogger

Jogger Sweats - Youth item
Jogger Sweats - Youth item
Jogger Sweats - Youth
$15

Port & Co - Core Fleece Jogger

Flannel PJ Pants - Mens item
Flannel PJ Pants - Mens item
Flannel PJ Pants - Mens
$26

Boxercraft - Harley Flannel Pant

  • Functional button fly
  • Self-elastic folded waistband with inner drawcord
  • Inner side seam pockets
Flannel PJ Pants - Womens item
Flannel PJ Pants - Womens item
Flannel PJ Pants - Womens
$26

Boxercraft - Haley Flannel Pant

  • Flattering women's cut
  • Self-elastic folded waistband with inner drawcord
  • Side seam pockets
Flannel PJ Pants - Youth item
Flannel PJ Pants - Youth item
Flannel PJ Pants - Youth
$26

Boxercraft - Poly Flannel Pant

  • Seamed waistband
  • Turnback finish at leg opening
  • Welt pockets with self-pocket bags
2 Custom Swim Caps item
2 Custom Swim Caps
$30

Two customized team silicone swim caps with your athlete's last name!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!