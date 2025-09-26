Holiday Fundraiser

Pacific Coast Grill ($150)
Bottle of Champagne (Bollinger, $76)
Bottle of Red Wine (Limerick, Six Mile Bridge, 2021, $150)
Salt Culture Candle $40
Value $415
VYRTU Pilates Classes (4-Pack, $128)
VYRTU Pilates Swag in a gorgeous bag,
Water Bottles & Hydration Powder,
Tiny Farms Organic Fruits and Vegetables (You Pick, $150)
Value 325
Cal Coast Adventure surf lessons for 2 (50% off add'l persons, $190),
Las Olas gift card ($50),
three Turkish Towels by Slowtide ($111),
Red Collapsable Wagon ($80),
Spike Ball game set ($70),
Beach Games.
Value $519
Travis Mathew ($300); World Wide Golf ($100); Solento Organic Tequila ($54); Shot Glasses ($21); Pink Himalayan Salt in a grinder ($22)
Value $497
Pickleball lessons at Bobby Riggs with top pro Jennifer Dawson ($300, 1-4 people), 2 paddles (JOOLA Scorpeus Pro IV 16mm Pickleball Paddle, $229 & SLK HALO Power XL, 12mm, $150), Selkirk backpack ($84), balls, sweat bands, Pack of 3 over grips., branded court towel (Gratuity not included)
Value $800
D Street Boardroom (Encinitas) has opened their doors to King Tide Challenge. With this purchase, you'll have your pick from their $700 quiver of different shapes an sizes.
Value $700
Black Dalmation Red Wine 2021,
Rummo Fusilli,
Monte Pollino Marinara Sauce,
Green Olive Spread,
Calabrian Chili Peppers,
Wellington Water Crackers,
Tortina Original Milk Chocolate Crackers,
Triple Nut Temptation Gourmet Chocolate,
Pretzel Toffee Gourmet Chocolate.
Value $150
Signed by the entire 2025 team.
Value $325
Breakers Café gift card ($200), 2 pounds genuine Kona Coffee with two Coffee Mugs ($100), Sand Art Beach Experience with renowned sand artist Sharon Belknap ($200, 1 to 13 people)
Value $500
Shelter Tequila (Calif Agave, $90), Gin (The Third, $35), Bourbon (Single Barrel Blue Corn, $70)
Fever Tree Mixers (4 club sodas, 4 Tonics)
Highball Glasses, Coasters, Cocktail Napkins
* Must be 21 or over to purchase.
Value $245
Carlos Garcia Mobile Detail (Complete Wash & Wax In/Out),
Ebike Tune Up by James Patterson
Value $450
Salon Helene: Color, Cut & Style with Hair Products ($330);
Legends Nail Salon: Pedicure and Manicure ($60);
Natura: European Facial ($129);
Tassey: 1 hour Massage ($100).
Value $619
Cal Coast Adventure Ebike Tour for 3 ( $285, 50% off add’l persons),
Photo Shoot by The Cali Life ($475, 30 min, posed and candid),
Sushi Lounge Gift Card ($50),
Bocce Ball Game Set with Luxury Bag ($70).
Value $880
Day package for 2 ($278, Solana Beach), Hotel Collection Fragrance Oils, Electrolite Powder.
Value $300
4 days/3 nights. Steps to Canyon Lodge. Luxurious fully updated 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with garage. Black out dates July 3-4, Aug 28-31.
Value $1,641
Soulful Sound Bath - Private One hr for 1- 8 people ($300) with Katia Kimiya,
Brain Center giftcard ($150, Cardiff),
Tid Bits of Love Cards (4 boxed sets, $68),
Pelican Watercolor, original by Sharon Belknap, framed with glass (frame size 10"x8") ($75)
Value $593
Gift Cards!
Hansens $100
Ki's Restaurant $120
Brigantine Restaurant $100
Value $320
Culture Brewery ($30),
Best Pizza ($50)
Value $80
Breakers Café giftcard ($100), Breakers hat,
Sun Bum Swag (towel, bag, socks, sunscreen, monkey vase & a cute gorilla)
Value $175
One of a kind piece by Cardiff’s own Michael Burns, owner of Burns Carvings. This will give your home or office that tropic vibe you've been searching for. Dimensions: 8" wide x 12" high.
Value $300
Well-known local artist Kevin Anderson's plein air painting overlooking Torrey Pines from the secret path. Signed Giclée mounted on canvas, full wrap.
24" wide x 12" high
Value $600
Acrylic painting by Zig Wharton (Zigaloe), signed original.
Framed with glass, 14.5" wide x18" high.
Value $800
Original pour art by Kinga. Acrylic paint finished with resin. Poured onto a round wooden plank 12" dia, 1/8" thick with drilled hole for hanging. Price shown is for both pieces.
Value $60 (for both pieces)
26" wide x 20" high. Framed with glass.
Value $150
18" wide x 24" high. Gicle'e on canvas, full wrap.
Value $150
Acrylic on canvas with full wrap, 12"x12", signed by artist Mike Leyva, a melanoma survivor.
Value $200
Acrylic on canvas with full wrap, 9.5"w x 7.5"h, signed by artist Mike Leyva, a melanoma survivor.
Value $300
