Holiday Fundraiser

Date Night item
Date Night
$230

Pacific Coast Grill ($150)

Bottle of Champagne (Bollinger, $76)

Bottle of Red Wine (Limerick, Six Mile Bridge, 2021, $150)

Salt Culture Candle $40


Value $415

Core and Restore item
Core and Restore
$225

VYRTU Pilates Classes (4-Pack, $128)

VYRTU Pilates Swag in a gorgeous bag,

Water Bottles & Hydration Powder,

Tiny Farms Organic Fruits and Vegetables (You Pick, $150)


Value 325

Life's a Beach item
Life's a Beach item
Life's a Beach item
Life's a Beach
$250

Cal Coast Adventure surf lessons for 2 (50% off add'l persons, $190),
Las Olas gift card ($50),
three Turkish Towels by Slowtide ($111),
Red Collapsable Wagon ($80),
Spike Ball game set ($70),
Beach Games.

Value $519

Shots on the Green item
Shots on the Green
$375

Travis Mathew ($300); World Wide Golf ($100); Solento Organic Tequila ($54); Shot Glasses ($21); Pink Himalayan Salt in a grinder ($22)


Value $497

It's Kinda a Big Dill item
It's Kinda a Big Dill item
It's Kinda a Big Dill item
It's Kinda a Big Dill
$400

Pickleball lessons at Bobby Riggs with top pro Jennifer Dawson ($300, 1-4 people), 2 paddles (JOOLA Scorpeus Pro IV 16mm Pickleball Paddle, $229 & SLK HALO Power XL, 12mm, $150), Selkirk backpack ($84), balls, sweat bands, Pack of 3 over grips., branded court towel (Gratuity not included)

Value $800

You Pick - Surfboard from D Street Boardroom item
You Pick - Surfboard from D Street Boardroom
$500

D Street Boardroom (Encinitas) has opened their doors to King Tide Challenge. With this purchase, you'll have your pick from their $700 quiver of different shapes an sizes.

Value $700

Harvest Ranch Italian Dinner item
Harvest Ranch Italian Dinner
$75

Black Dalmation Red Wine 2021,

Rummo Fusilli,

Monte Pollino Marinara Sauce,

Green Olive Spread,

Calabrian Chili Peppers,

Wellington Water Crackers,

Tortina Original Milk Chocolate Crackers,

Triple Nut Temptation Gourmet Chocolate,

Pretzel Toffee Gourmet Chocolate.


Value $150

Red Sox Baseball item
Red Sox Baseball
$175

Signed by the entire 2025 team.


Value $325

Many Alohas item
Many Alohas item
Many Alohas
$175

Breakers Café gift card ($200), 2 pounds genuine Kona Coffee with two Coffee Mugs ($100), Sand Art Beach Experience with renowned sand artist Sharon Belknap ($200, 1 to 13 people)


Value $500

Mixology Madness item
Mixology Madness
$150

Shelter Tequila (Calif Agave, $90), Gin (The Third, $35), Bourbon (Single Barrel Blue Corn, $70)

Fever Tree Mixers (4 club sodas, 4 Tonics)

Highball Glasses, Coasters, Cocktail Napkins
* Must be 21 or over to purchase.


Value $245

Wax On, Ride Off item
Wax On, Ride Off
$250

Carlos Garcia Mobile Detail (Complete Wash & Wax In/Out),

Ebike Tune Up by James Patterson


Value $450

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$400

Salon Helene: Color, Cut & Style with Hair Products ($330);

Legends Nail Salon: Pedicure and Manicure ($60);

Natura: European Facial ($129);

Tassey: 1 hour Massage ($100).

Value $619

A Day to Remember item
A Day to Remember item
A Day to Remember item
A Day to Remember
$350

Cal Coast Adventure Ebike Tour for 3 ( $285, 50% off add’l persons),
Photo Shoot by The Cali Life ($475, 30 min, posed and candid),
Sushi Lounge Gift Card ($50),
Bocce Ball Game Set with Luxury Bag ($70).


Value $880

Pure Infrared Sauna Studio item
Pure Infrared Sauna Studio
$200

Day package for 2 ($278, Solana Beach), Hotel Collection Fragrance Oils, Electrolite Powder.


Value $300

Mammoth Summer Getaway item
Mammoth Summer Getaway item
Mammoth Summer Getaway item
Mammoth Summer Getaway
$1,000

4 days/3 nights. Steps to Canyon Lodge. Luxurious fully updated 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with garage. Black out dates July 3-4, Aug 28-31.


Value $1,641

Mindful Moments item
Mindful Moments item
Mindful Moments
$250

Soulful Sound Bath - Private One hr for 1- 8 people ($300) with Katia Kimiya,

Brain Center giftcard ($150, Cardiff),

Tid Bits of Love Cards (4 boxed sets, $68),

Pelican Watercolor, original by Sharon Belknap, framed with glass (frame size 10"x8") ($75)


Value $593

From the PCH to the KTC item
From the PCH to the KTC
$225

Gift Cards!
Hansens $100

Ki's Restaurant $120

Brigantine Restaurant $100


Value $320

Pizza and Beer item
Pizza and Beer
$60

Culture Brewery ($30),

Best Pizza ($50)


Value $80

Beach Break item
Beach Break
$100

Breakers Café giftcard ($100), Breakers hat,

Sun Bum Swag (towel, bag, socks, sunscreen, monkey vase & a cute gorilla)


Value $175

Pelican Wood Carving item
Pelican Wood Carving item
Pelican Wood Carving item
Pelican Wood Carving
$225

One of a kind piece by Cardiff’s own Michael Burns, owner of Burns Carvings. This will give your home or office that tropic vibe you've been searching for. Dimensions: 8" wide x 12" high.


Value $300

"Secret Path", by Kevin Anderson item
"Secret Path", by Kevin Anderson item
"Secret Path", by Kevin Anderson item
"Secret Path", by Kevin Anderson
$300

Well-known local artist Kevin Anderson's plein air painting overlooking Torrey Pines from the secret path. Signed Giclée mounted on canvas, full wrap.
24" wide x 12" high


Value $600

"Teens & Electric Bikes", by Zig Wharton item
"Teens & Electric Bikes", by Zig Wharton item
"Teens & Electric Bikes", by Zig Wharton
$300

Acrylic painting by Zig Wharton (Zigaloe), signed original.
Framed with glass, 14.5" wide x18" high.


Value $800


Sea Turtle & Wave Art, by Kinga item
Sea Turtle & Wave Art, by Kinga item
Sea Turtle & Wave Art, by Kinga item
Sea Turtle & Wave Art, by Kinga
$50

Original pour art by Kinga. Acrylic paint finished with resin. Poured onto a round wooden plank 12" dia, 1/8" thick with drilled hole for hanging. Price shown is for both pieces.


Value $60 (for both pieces)


Ft. Rosecrans, signed print by Dave Meza item
Ft. Rosecrans, signed print by Dave Meza item
Ft. Rosecrans, signed print by Dave Meza
$100

26" wide x 20" high. Framed with glass.


Value $150

Calle Constitucion, signed gicle'e by Dave Meza item
Calle Constitucion, signed gicle'e by Dave Meza item
Calle Constitucion, signed gicle'e by Dave Meza
$100

18" wide x 24" high. Gicle'e on canvas, full wrap.


Value $150

North County Wave, original by Mike Leyva item
North County Wave, original by Mike Leyva
$100

Acrylic on canvas with full wrap, 12"x12", signed by artist Mike Leyva, a melanoma survivor.


Value $200

North County Wave, original by Mike Leyva item
North County Wave, original by Mike Leyva
$100

Acrylic on canvas with full wrap, 9.5"w x 7.5"h, signed by artist Mike Leyva, a melanoma survivor.


Value $300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!