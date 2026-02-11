Ford KTP Cares

Hosted by

Ford KTP Cares

About this event

2026 KTP-BT1D Fundraising Campaign

12510 Covered Bridge Rd

Selle

Multi-Event Diamond item
Multi-Event Diamond
$3,000

Diamond Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
Also inlcudes a Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)

Multi-Event Platinum item
Multi-Event Platinum
$2,500

Platinum Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Platinum Sponsor

Multi-Event Gold item
Multi-Event Gold
$1,500

Gold Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk

27th Annual Golf Scramble - Diamond item
27th Annual Golf Scramble - Diamond
$1,500

- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
- Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)

27th Annual Golf Scramble - Platinum item
27th Annual Golf Scramble - Platinum
$1,250

- 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed at the tee box on one of the holes
- Website listing for a year

27th Annual Golf Scramble - Gold item
27th Annual Golf Scramble - Gold
$750

17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course

27th Annual Golf Scramble - Silver item
27th Annual Golf Scramble - Silver
$500

16 x 17 sign with your Company’s logo placed at the 150 yard marker on one hole of the course

27th Annual Golf Scramble - Pewter item
27th Annual Golf Scramble - Pewter
$250

5 x 7 sign with your Company’s logo placed in one of the individual golf carts

17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Diamond item
17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Diamond
$1,500

- 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed with the highest visibility

- Website listing for a year

- Shoutouts from spokesperson throughout the event  

17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Platinum item
17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Platinum
$1,250

- 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed at the end of an aisle with highest visibility-      you receive a 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed at the end of an aisle with highest visibility

- Website listing for a year

- Shoutouts from spokesperson throughout the event

17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Gold item
17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Gold
$750

- 17" x 24" sign with your company’s logo placed along the walkway

 

17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Silver item
17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Silver
$500

- 16" x 17" sign with your company’s logo placed in the lawn along the entrance

17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Pewter item
17th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show - Pewter
$250

- 16" x 17" sign with your company’s logo

BT1D Walk - Diamond item
BT1D Walk - Diamond
$1,500

- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
- Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)

BT1D Walk - Platinum item
BT1D Walk - Platinum
$1,250

- 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed at the end of an aisle with highest visibility-      you receive a 4' x 5' sign with your company’s logo placed at the end of an aisle with highest visibility

- Website listing for a year

- Shoutouts from spokesperson throughout the event

BT1D Walk - Gold item
BT1D Walk - Gold
$750

- 17" x 24" sign with your company’s logo placed along the walkway

BT1D Walk - Silver item
BT1D Walk - Silver
$500

- 16" x 17" sign with your company’s logo placed in the lawn along the entrance

BT1D Walk - Pewter item
BT1D Walk - Pewter
$250

- 16" x 17" sign with your company’s logo

Add a donation for Ford KTP Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!