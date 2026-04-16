Millennium Latino Project Inc

Hosted by

Millennium Latino Project Inc

About this event

2026 La Cultura Fest - Food Vendor

Hanson St

Lynn, MA 01905, USA

Food Vendor
$200

Food Vendor Requirements

All food vendors are required to comply with local health regulations. As part of participation, vendors must complete and submit all required documents directly to the Lynn for approval.

Required documents may include:

  • Completed Temporary Food Permit Application
  • Valid Food Safety Certification (if applicable)
  • Menu of items to be served
  • Copy of Business License (if applicable)
  • Certificate of Insurance (if applicable)

Vendors are fully responsible for ensuring all paperwork is accurate and submitted at least 30 days prior to the event date. Participation in the event is contingent upon receiving approval from the City.

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