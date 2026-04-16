2026 La Cultura Fest - General Vendor

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About this event
General Vendor
Our General Vendor category is perfect for small businesses, creators, and community organizations looking to showcase their products and services at the 2nd Annual La Cultura Fest.
As a vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with a diverse audience, build brand visibility, and be part of a vibrant cultural experience celebrating the Latino community in Lynn and the North Shore.
This is a great space for those selling merchandise, promoting services, or sharing resources with the community.
Spots are limited and will be filled on a rolling basis.
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