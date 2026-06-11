2026 Labor Day Picnic and Craft Fair

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About this event
7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Entrance to park and everything INCLUDING all allowed rides.
Entrance to park and everything EXCLUDING rides.
BBQ chicken or vegetarian option along with sides, dessert and beverage. GF available.
Exhibitors provide canopies, chairs and will receive 2 exhibitor passes to the event plus parking.
Artists and other vendors provide booth, table, chairs and will receive two exhibitor passes plus parking.
Please include the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle that you will be driving on the day of the event. If the information does not match, you will not be allowed entrance to the park. NO PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE THE DAY OF THE EVENT.
*Free parking and train ride to Oaks Park will be available in lieu of parking onsite.
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