Northwest Oregon Labor Council

Hosted by

Northwest Oregon Labor Council

About this event

2026 Labor Day Picnic and Craft Fair

Oaks Amusement Park

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202, USA

Ride Bracelet
$15

Entrance to park and everything INCLUDING all allowed rides.

Non-Ride Bracelets
$10

Entrance to park and everything EXCLUDING rides.

Food Ticket
$22

BBQ chicken or vegetarian option along with sides, dessert and beverage. GF available.

Information Booth
$150

Exhibitors provide canopies, chairs and will receive 2 exhibitor passes to the event plus parking.

Craft Booth
Free

Artists and other vendors provide booth, table, chairs and will receive two exhibitor passes plus parking.

Pre-Paid Parking
$30

Please include the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle that you will be driving on the day of the event. If the information does not match, you will not be allowed entrance to the park. NO PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE THE DAY OF THE EVENT.


*Free parking and train ride to Oaks Park will be available in lieu of parking onsite.

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