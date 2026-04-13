Golf Raffle Tickets

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About this raffle
Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prizes at the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce - Granite United Way Golf Tournament Silent Auction Raffle. Place your ticket in the jar of the item you hope to win. Winners will be drawn at random. Proceeds support Chamber programs and community initiatives.
Boost your chances to win with this value bundle! Receive five raffle tickets to use at the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament Silent Auction Raffle. Distribute your tickets among the prize jars of your choice. Winners will be drawn at random, and proceeds support Chamber programs and community initiatives.
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