Laconia Kiwanis

Offered by

Laconia Kiwanis

About the memberships

2026 Laconia Kiwanis Sponsor

Sponsorship
$175

Valid until March 9, 2027

This annual sponsorship begins on the date payment is received and remains active for one full year. Sponsors may choose automatic renewal to ensure continued support without interruption.


Your sponsorship helps fund programs and projects that strengthen families, enrich local schools, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents throughout our community.

Add a donation for Laconia Kiwanis

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!