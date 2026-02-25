Geneva Hills Group Inc

Hosted by

Geneva Hills Group Inc

About this event

2026 Ladies Retreat

1380 Blue Valley Rd SE

Lancaster, OH 43130, USA

One Day Ticket
$65

Provides entry for one individual to the 2025 Ladies Retreat from 10a - 7p on October 18. Lunch and Dinner will be provided as well as 2 general sessions and afternoon activities.

Overnight Ticket
$85

Need a night away? Come Friday night for a relaxing evening at the Geneva Lodge. There is no scheduled events, just a comfy twin bed in a great lodge in the woods. Bedding is not provided, but we will provide a small continental breakfast on Saturday morning prior to the first general session.

Add a donation for Geneva Hills Group Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!