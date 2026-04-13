2026 Lady Wolfpack Banquet

About this event
1st Adult Free (or Donation)
Enter 0.00 unless you would like to donate towards the evening.
Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.
DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.
Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.
DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.
Child Entrance 16 and under (upto 2) FREE (or Donation)
Enter 0.00 unless you would like to donate towards the evening.
Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.
DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.
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