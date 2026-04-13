Wolfpack United, Inc.

Hosted by

Wolfpack United, Inc.

About this event

2026 Lady Wolfpack Banquet

398 W Memorial Dr

Dallas, GA 30132, USA

VIP Admission - Adult 1
Pay what you can

1st Adult Free (or Donation)

Enter 0.00 unless you would like to donate towards the evening.


Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.


DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.

Additional Adult Guests - 18 and up
$30

Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.


DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.

Child Guest - 17 and under
Pay what you can

Child Entrance 16 and under (upto 2) FREE (or Donation)

Enter 0.00 unless you would like to donate towards the evening.


Join us for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Enjoy full access to The Dallas Marketplace facilities—including pool tables, darts, arcade games and others games, music, and an exclusive private shopping experience.


DO NOT RSVP for Student Athlete on this form. Student athlete RSVP on jotform.

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