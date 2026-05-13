2026 Lady Wolfpack Soccer Alumni Night

About this event
Count me in! I’m ready to lace up the cleats and get back in the action. Put me in, Coach—I’ve still got a few good plays left in me! Get ready for this years limited-edition T-shirt; as Coach Joel steps out as an Alumni!!! (Choose from Medium, Large, XLarge, and 2XLarge.
Transitioning from the trophy case to the chalkboard. Always part of the pack! Get ready for this years limited-edition T-shirt; as Coach Joel steps out as an Alumni!!! (Choose from Medium, Large, XLarge, and 2XLarge.
My cleats are in the trophy case now, but I'm still part of the pack. Ready to roar from the sidelines!
DOES NOT INCLUDE TSHIRT! This is for RSVP w/out shirt only!
$
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