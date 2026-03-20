Chattahoochee Humane Society

Hosted by

Chattahoochee Humane Society

About this event

2026 Lake Harding Poker Run

699 Longview Dr

Hamilton, GA 31811, USA

Register a boat
$100

Each player must be on a registered boat to participate and collect poker chips. Captain's will receive a choice of t-shirt color (if ordered by May 14th), a swag bag and a wristband to play.

Player's Package
$50

Includes a player's choice of t-shirt color (if ordered by May 14th) and a wristband to play on a registered boat.

Player
$30

Players on a registered boat will receive a wristband to play.

Event T-Shirt
$25

Purchase an event T-shirt separately. (if ordered by May 14th)

Add a donation for Chattahoochee Humane Society

$

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