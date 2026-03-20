2026 Lake Harding Poker Run

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About this event
Each player must be on a registered boat to participate and collect poker chips. Captain's will receive a choice of t-shirt color (if ordered by May 14th), a swag bag and a wristband to play.
Includes a player's choice of t-shirt color (if ordered by May 14th) and a wristband to play on a registered boat.
Players on a registered boat will receive a wristband to play.
Purchase an event T-shirt separately. (if ordered by May 14th)
$
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