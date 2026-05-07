2026 Lake View PTA Carnival

1 Wristband - Good for unlimited use of the Inflatable Bounce Houses and Axe Throwing
10 Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, and Donut Walk
*ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY*
1 Wristband - Good for unlimited use of the Inflatable Bounce Houses and Axe Throwing
10 Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, and Donut Walk
*ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY*
0
4 Extra Tickets
$1
Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, Donut Walk and 1-time use of Inflatable Bounce Houses
*ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY*
Tickets can be purchased individually at the Carnival Welcome Table.
Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, Donut Walk and 1-time use of Inflatable Bounce Houses
*ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY*
Tickets can be purchased individually at the Carnival Welcome Table.
0
Dunk Tank - 3 Balls
$5
1 ticket for 3 Balls at the Dunk Tank to try to Dunk your favorite Staff Member!
1 ticket for 3 Balls at the Dunk Tank to try to Dunk your favorite Staff Member!
0
Dunk Tank - Press the Button!
$25
Walk up and Press the Button to dunk your favorite staff member!
Walk up and Press the Button to dunk your favorite staff member!
0
1 Raffle Ticket
$2
Raffle Tickets for the Gift Card Tree
$2 per ticket - no limit
Fill in your info on the back at the Carnival and drop in the bucket!
Raffle Tickets for the Gift Card Tree
$2 per ticket - no limit
Fill in your info on the back at the Carnival and drop in the bucket!
0
Add a donation for Lake View Elementary PTA
$
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