2026 Lake View PTA Carnival

Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, Donut Walk and 1-time use of Inflatable Bounce Houses *ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY* Tickets can be purchased individually at the Carnival Welcome Table.

Tickets - Good for the Country Store, Popcorn, Donut Walk and 1-time use of Inflatable Bounce Houses *ALL CARNIVAL GAMES ARE FREE TO PLAY* Tickets can be purchased individually at the Carnival Welcome Table.

More details...