2026 - Lakeridge Football - Corporate Sponsorship

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About this shop
Tier 1 Sponsor - $500: General Donation to the program + Recognition at all home games
Tier 2 Sponsor – $1,000: All of Tier 1 benefits + Field banner featuring your business logo + social media (IG) recognition
Tier 3 Sponsor – $2,500: All Tier 2 benefits + a convenient parking spot at home games (set up through Touchdown Club)
Tier 4 Sponsor – $5,000: All Tier 3 benefits + Up to four (4) player gear packs (includes a branded shirt, shorts, sweatshirt, and sweatpants)
Tier 5 Sponsor – $10,000: All Tier 4 benefits + a sideline pass for all home games, bringing you closer to the action
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!