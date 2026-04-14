Pacer Pride Inc

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Pacer Pride Inc

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2026 - Lakeridge Football - Corporate Sponsorship

Tier 1 item
Tier 1
$500

Tier 1 Sponsor - $500: General Donation to the program + Recognition at all home games

0
Tier 2 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 2 Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Tier 2 Sponsor – $1,000: All of Tier 1 benefits + Field banner featuring your business logo + social media (IG) recognition

0
Tier 3 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 3 Corporate Sponsor
$2,500

Tier 3 Sponsor – $2,500: All Tier 2 benefits + a convenient parking spot at home games (set up through Touchdown Club)

0
Tier 4 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 4 Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

Tier 4 Sponsor – $5,000: All Tier 3 benefits + Up to four (4) player gear packs (includes a branded shirt, shorts, sweatshirt, and sweatpants)

0
Tier 5 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 5 Corporate Sponsor
$10,000

Tier 5 Sponsor – $10,000: All Tier 4 benefits + a sideline pass for all home games, bringing you closer to the action

0
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