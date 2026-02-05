2026 Lakeshore Elementary PTO Spring Carnival

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About this event
Must present donation at check-in.
· Largest business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts
· Individual sponsor banner along West Lake Houston Parkway on event day
· Appreciation plaque to hang at business location
· Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter
· Recognition on PTO website
· Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter)
· Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business
· 2 complimentary carnival T-shirts
· 2 VIP wristbands for your family to enjoy the event
· Medium sized business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts
· Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter
· Recognition on PTO website
· Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook & Instagram)
· Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business
· 2 complimentary carnival T-shirts
· 2 VIP wristbands for your family to enjoy the event
· Small sized business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts
· Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter
· Recognition on PTO website
· Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook & Instagram)
· Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business
What's a carnival without inflatables?!
The petting zoo is loved by all ages!
A wild ride for our wild bunch!
The most popular family attraction!
$
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