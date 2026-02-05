Lakeshore Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Lakeshore Elementary PTO

About this event

2026 Lakeshore Elementary PTO Spring Carnival

13333 Breakwater Path Dr

Houston, TX 77044, USA

Vendor Booth
$75
Vendor Booth with Auction Donation
$50

Must present donation at check-in.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

·    Largest business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts

·    Individual sponsor banner along West Lake Houston Parkway on event day

·    Appreciation plaque to hang at business location

·    Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter

·    Recognition on PTO website

·    Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter)

·    Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business

·    2 complimentary carnival T-shirts

·    2 VIP wristbands for your family to enjoy the event

Gold Sponsor
$500

·    Medium sized business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts

·    Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter

·    Recognition on PTO website

·    Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook & Instagram)

·    Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business

·    2 complimentary carnival T-shirts

·    2 VIP wristbands for your family to enjoy the event

Silver Sponsor
$250

·    Small sized business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts

·    Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter

·    Recognition on PTO website

·    Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook & Instagram)

·    Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business

Attraction Sponsor - Inflatables
$100

What's a carnival without inflatables?!

Attraction Sponsor - Petting Zoo
$150

The petting zoo is loved by all ages!

Attraction Sponsor - Mechanical Bull
$200

A wild ride for our wild bunch!

Attraction Sponsor - Trackless Train
$250

The most popular family attraction!

Add a donation for Lakeshore Elementary PTO

$

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