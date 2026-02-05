2026 Lakeshore Elementary PTO Spring Carnival

· Largest business logo on sponsor “Thank You” banner and back of T-shirts

· Individual sponsor banner along West Lake Houston Parkway on event day

· Appreciation plaque to hang at business location

· Recognition in Lakeshore Elementary newsletter

· Recognition on PTO website

· Recognition on all PTO social media (Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter)

· Complimentary vendor space at the event to promote business

· 2 complimentary carnival T-shirts

· 2 VIP wristbands for your family to enjoy the event