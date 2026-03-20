2026 Lancaster Football Sponsorships

A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding. By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development. How It Works: ● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant). ● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf. ● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.

A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding. By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development. How It Works: ● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant). ● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf. ● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.

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