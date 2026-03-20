2026 Lancaster Football Sponsorships

Become a key supporter of our athletic program with the Team Golden Sponsorship. This package includes:
● Name/Logo Prominently Displayed at the Hood: Your brand will receive maximum visibility on our banner at the Hood, showcased at all home games and events.
● Recognition in the Football Program: Enjoy special acknowledgment in our oﬃcial football program, seen by hundreds of fans throughout the season.
● Two Parking Passes for All Home Games: Convenient VIP access with two reserved parking passes for every home game.
● Golf Outing Entry for Four: Get a complimentary 4-person team entry into next year’s Golf Outing—an excellent networking and community engagement opportunity.
Become a key supporter of our athletic program with the Team Golden Sponsorship. This package includes:
● Name/Logo Prominently Displayed at the Hood: Your brand will receive maximum visibility on our banner at the Hood, showcased at all home games and events.
● Recognition in the Football Program: Enjoy special acknowledgment in our oﬃcial football program, seen by hundreds of fans throughout the season.
● Two Parking Passes for All Home Games: Convenient VIP access with two reserved parking passes for every home game.
● Golf Outing Entry for Four: Get a complimentary 4-person team entry into next year’s Golf Outing—an excellent networking and community engagement opportunity.
TEAM GALE SPONSORSHIP
$500
Become a key supporter of our athletic program with the Team Gale Sponsorship. This package includes:
● Name/Logo Prominently Displayed at the Hood: Your brand will receive maximum visibility on our banner at the Hood, showcased at all home games and events.
● Recognition in the Football Program: Enjoy special acknowledgment in our oﬃcial football program, seen by hundreds of fans throughout the season.
● One Parking Pass for All Home Games: Convenient VIP access with two reserved parking passes for every home game.
Become a key supporter of our athletic program with the Team Gale Sponsorship. This package includes:
● Name/Logo Prominently Displayed at the Hood: Your brand will receive maximum visibility on our banner at the Hood, showcased at all home games and events.
● Recognition in the Football Program: Enjoy special acknowledgment in our oﬃcial football program, seen by hundreds of fans throughout the season.
● One Parking Pass for All Home Games: Convenient VIP access with two reserved parking passes for every home game.
TEAM MEAL SPONSORSHIP
$400
A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding.
By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development.
How It Works:
● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant).
● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf.
● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.
A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding.
By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development.
How It Works:
● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant).
● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf.
● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.
TEAM MEAL SPONSORSHIP
$300
A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding.
By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development.
How It Works:
● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant).
● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf.
● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.
A team meal sponsorship is a way for local businesses, organizations, or individuals to support our team by covering the cost of a meal for our athletes. These meals are provided the Thursday before games to help fuel our players and promote team bonding.
By sponsoring a meal, you're not only helping us stay energized and focused, but you're also showing your support for youth sports and community development.
How It Works:
● You can donate a meal directly (e.g., by providing food or ordering from a restaurant).
● Or contribute funds and we’ll coordinate the meal on your behalf.
● We’ll take care of all the logistics and keep you updated.
Add a donation for Lancaster Golden Gales Touchdown Club
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