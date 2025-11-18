2026 Landscaping with Colorado Native Plants Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lunch included. This ticket is for the in-person conference at CSU Spur in Denver where the speakers will be presenting live. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lunch included. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
We do not want cost to be a limiting factor for you to attend this conference. If you need a discounted rate, select this ticket type.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lunch included. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
Your additional donation of $10 will go towards offsetting the cost of tickets for those experiencing financial hardship.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lunch included. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lunch included. This rate includes four tickets and four lunches at the CSU Spur Denver Main Hub location. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
Enjoy the full program at the CSU Extension Office in Colorado Springs Colorado. The event will be live-streamed and you will discuss and network with fellow participants in-person locally. Food trucks will be on site during lunch for you to purchase food or you can bring your own lunch. This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference.
This ticket includes access to recordings of the conference. These recordings will be available three weeks after the conference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!