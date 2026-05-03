2026 **LATE REGISTRATION** RETURNING ATHLETE Elite Speed Track and Field Summer Outdoor Registration
Returning Single Athlete Registration Fee
$150
The $150 for Single returning athlete registration fee ONLY.
The $150 for Single returning athlete registration fee ONLY.
Returning Multiple Athletes Registration Fee
$125
The $125 for Multiple returning athletes registration fee ONLY.
The $125 for Multiple returning athletes registration fee ONLY.
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