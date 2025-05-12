Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

Hosted by

Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

About this event

2026 LCA Convention

5500 Hilton Ave

Baton Rouge, LA 70808, USA

LCA Convention Package Ticket
$170

Includes 1 ticket for:
-President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning) ***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB or CATTLEWOMEN'S BRUNCH***

Collegiate Cattlemen's Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

LJCA Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

LJCA Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

Children 12 & Under
$50

Includes 1 ticket for: -President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

President's Reception Ticket
$60

Friday night event you won't want to miss! The evening will be a fun night filled with dancing to a live band & watching horse racing. Food will be provided and a cash bar. We will also have a live and silent auction sponsored by DuBois Auctions.

Cattlemen's College
$40

Saturday 9am-4pm Cattlemen's college is an opportunity to learn from our guest speakers on topics like the History of the Southwest Cattlemen, Legislation in Baton Rouge, Marketing, Reproduction, Industry Markets, Health/EID Rulling, Soil Health, things to know in the legal field of ranching, and beef alliances. Lunch will be provided.

CattleWomen's Brunch
$50

Saturday Brunch with the CattleWomen's Association and the Queen Contestants. Open to all.

Queen's Banquet
$65

Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2025 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.

Prayer Breakfast
$50

Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.

Spur Club Meeting
$40

***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
.

Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet
$300

Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***

Banner Sponsor
$150
Booth Sponsor
$300
Add a donation for Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!