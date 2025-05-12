2026 LCA Convention

Hosted by
-President's Reception (Fri. Night) -Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.) -Cattlemen's College (Sat. Morning-Evening) -Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night) -Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning) ***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB or CATTLEWOMEN'S BRUNCH***
Friday night event you won't want to miss! The evening will be a fun night filled with dancing to a live band & watching horse racing. Food will be provided and a cash bar. We will also have a live and silent auction sponsored by DuBois Auctions.
Saturday 9am-4pm Cattlemen's college is an opportunity to learn from our guest speakers on topics like the History of the Southwest Cattlemen, Legislation in Baton Rouge, Marketing, Reproduction, Industry Markets, Health/EID Rulling, Soil Health, things to know in the legal field of ranching, and beef alliances. Lunch will be provided.
Saturday Brunch with the CattleWomen's Association and the Queen Contestants. Open to all.
Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2025 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.
Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.
***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***
