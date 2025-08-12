2026 LCA Convention Vendor/Sponsorship

5500 Hilton Ave

Baton Rouge, LA 70808, USA

Banner Sponsor
$150

Banner made by Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association hung in general areas of the convention.

Trade Show Booth
$300

Booth in the Convention Trade Show.

Booth & Banner
$450

Booth in the Convention Trade Show and a your banner hung in the general areas of the Convention

Speaking Sponsor
$800

The speaker sponsorship comes with a booth and opportunity to speak during the Cattlemen's College

President's Reception Sponsor
$1,200

The President’s Reception Sponsor is the main sponsor during the President’s Reception. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 15 minutes at the reception and will be given a booth or equipment spot at the trade show. In addition to three complementary registrations to convention.

Queen's Banquet Sponsor
$1,500

The Queen’s Banquet is the main event at the LCA Convention and will have the largest attendance of all the events. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 30 minutes at the Banquet and will be given a booth or equipment spot in the trade show. In addition to three complementary registrations to

convention.

Demo/Presentation Space
$3,000

Demo/Presentation Space &

TV Commercial. This sponsorship level comes with a booth at the LCA Trade Show, an opportunity to demo or present on your product during the

Cattlemen’s College, five complementary registrations to the convention, a banner hung in main areas of convention, and the opportunity to run the sponsors commercial

the entirety of the convention (on social media prior to convention, during all events and on the TV’s near the trade show) The commercial must be provided by the sponsor.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Title Sponsor is the main event sponsor. The sponsor will have the opportunity to speak at any event of their choosing during the

convention. The sponsors will be promoted on social media leading up to the convention

and will be recognized on all convention material. A booth will be provided during the Convention Trade Show and a banner will be provided by LCA hanging in main areas of the convention. The title sponsor will be given five complementary registrations to the Convention.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing