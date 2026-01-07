LCAF - Disaster Relief

Hosted by

LCAF - Disaster Relief

About this event

2026 LCAF Sporting Clay Shoot Competition

1365 Northwest Dr

Port Allen, LA 70767, USA

Event Sponsor
$4,000

ONLY 3 AVAILABLE
Includes: Three 4 person teams, highlighted on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, one mulligan, and a station sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: Two 4 person teams, logo included on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, and one mulligan.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: One 4 person team, logo is included on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, and one mulligan.

4 Person Team
$500

One 4-person team in the Clay Shooting Competition.

4 Person Youth Team
$400

One 4-person youth team in the Clay Shooting Competition.

Station Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship for the shooting station. Your logo will be placed at the shooting station.

Swag Bag Sponsor
Free

Swag Bag Sponsor will provide any swag with your company logo for the participants.

Lunch Sponsor
Free

Lunch Sponsor will provide the lunch for all contestants.

Long Bird Competition
$100

10 shots per entry - 50% Pay Back

Mulligan Entry
$25

LIMIT ONE PER TEAM!

Individual Entry
$125

If you would like to shoot but do not have a team, you have the option to enter as an individual and we will make a team from the individual entries.

Add a donation for LCAF - Disaster Relief

$

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