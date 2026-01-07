2026 LCAF Sporting Clay Shoot Competition

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About this event
ONLY 3 AVAILABLE
Includes: Three 4 person teams, highlighted on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, one mulligan, and a station sponsorship.
Includes: Two 4 person teams, logo included on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, and one mulligan.
Includes: One 4 person team, logo is included on the sponsor banner, entry into the long bird competition, and one mulligan.
One 4-person team in the Clay Shooting Competition.
One 4-person youth team in the Clay Shooting Competition.
Sponsorship for the shooting station. Your logo will be placed at the shooting station.
Swag Bag Sponsor will provide any swag with your company logo for the participants.
Lunch Sponsor will provide the lunch for all contestants.
10 shots per entry - 50% Pay Back
LIMIT ONE PER TEAM!
If you would like to shoot but do not have a team, you have the option to enter as an individual and we will make a team from the individual entries.
$
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