Lancaster County Medical Alliance

Lancaster County Medical Alliance

2026 LCMA Triple Crown Benefit

1800 Wilderness Woods Pl

Lincoln, NE 68512, USA

The Triple Crown Sponsor
$10,000

• Triple Crown Presenting Sponsor listing on all event materials

• Live remarks recognition during the event

• Prominent print and digital recognition on day of event signage

• Prominent Social Media recognition

• Prominent recognition in marketing emails and website

• 10 event tickets

Millionaire’s Row
$5,000

• Millionaire’s Row Sponsor listing on all event materials

• Prominent print and digital recognition on day of event signage

• Prominent Social Media recognition

• Prominent recognition in marketing emails and website

• 8 event tickets

Winner’s Circle
$2,500

• Winner’s Circle Sponsor listing on all event materials

• Print and digital recognition on day of event signage

• Social Media recognition

• Recognition in marketing emails and website

• 6 event tickets

Run for the Roses
$1,500

• Run for the Roses Sponsor listing on all event materials

• Print and digital recognition on day of event signage

• Social Media recognition

• Recognition in marketing emails and website

• 4 event tickets

Starting Gate
$500

• Starting Gate Sponsor listing on all event materials

• Print and digital recognition on day of event signage

• Social Media recognition

• Recognition in marketing emails and website

• 2 event tickets

Individual Ticket
$125

• Welcome cocktail

• Two drink tickets

• Hors d’oeuvres

• Live race coverage

• Photo opportunities

• Unique experiences

