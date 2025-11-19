Lagrange Communities Youth Centers

Hosted by

Lagrange Communities Youth Centers

About this event

Add a donation for Lagrange Communities Youth Centers

$

Sales closed

2026 LCYC Royale

2725 E Northport Rd

Rome City, IN 46784

Beginner's Luck
$50

Your Ticket Includes:

  • $100 worth of casino chips (fun money) 
  • Food
  • Cash Bar Available
Brighter Future
$75

Your Ticket Includes:

  • $300 worth of casino chips (fun money) 
  • Food
  • Cash Bar Available
High Roller
$125

Your Ticket Includes:

  • $600 worth of casino chips (fun money) 
  • Food
  • 1 Free Drink


Sponsorship: Royal Flush Package (10 tickets)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Royal Flush Sponsor, you will receive the following:

  • 10 Beginner's Luck tickets (includes $100 worth of casino chips per ticket)
  • Reserved table for you and your guests
  • 1 hour of early playing the night of the event
  • Sponsorship of 1 casino table of your choice with a sponsorship sign, i.e. “This Blackjack table is brought to you by " _______”.
  • Advertisement on our video display, which will be playing throughout the evening.
  • A dedicated post on our social media page to thank your business for your sponsorship
Sponsorship: Full House Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Full House Sponsor, you will receive the following:

  • 2 Beginner's Luck Tickets (includes $100 worth of casino chips per ticket)
  • Sponsorship of 1 casino table of your choice with a sponsorship sign, i.e. “This Blackjack table is brought to you by "_______”.
  • Your business name on our “thank you to our sponsors” slide of the video display, which will be playing throughout the night.
Make an Impact – Donate to Our Raffle & Auction!
$50

We're seeking raffle and auction donations to make our event spectacular! Whether it's a product, service, experience, or gift – we'd love to feature your contribution.


Donation Value: $50 minimum recommended


Celebrating Your Generosity
Your name or business will be proudly displayed beside your donated item as: *"This item was generously donated by [Your Name/Business]"*

📺 Featured on Our Video Display
Your name will shine on our "Thank You to Our Donors" highlight reel, playing throughout the entire evening for all attendees to see.

🎟️ Exclusive Donor Perks
As a token of our gratitude, enjoy a $5 discount on up to 2 tickets to the event!

Ready to Make a Difference?
Your donation doesn't just support our cause – it creates lasting memories for our community. Let's make this night truly special!


Please Note: A charitable receipt will be emailed to you directly after your donation has been received.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!