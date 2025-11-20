Hosted by

Communities In Schools of Michigan

About this event

2026 Leadership in Education Dinner - Sponsorships

Fairlane Plaza

300 Town Center Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA

Rising Comet
$1,500

Benefits:


Four tickets to the event

Recognition on event program & website

Name on digital signage during event

Social media and newsletter shout-out - name only

Constellation Contributor
$2,500

Benefits


Four tickets to the event

All Rising Comet benefits, plus name in event emails/newsletters

Lunar Leader
$5,000

Benefits:


Six tickets to the event

All Constellation Contributor benefits, plus

  • Logo on event signage
  • CIS of Michigan website recognition - name only
Galactic Guardian
$10,000

Benefits:


Six tickets to the event

All Lunar Leader benefits, plus

  • Logo recognition on 50 CIS of Michigan shirts (given to students in region of choice)
  • Logo recognition on the event’s landing page
  • Category Sponsor (i.e., Table Sponsor, etc.) at 2026 Leadership in Education Dinner
Cosmic Champion
$15,000

Benefits:


Six tickets to event

All Galactic Guardian benefits, plus

  • Opportunity for a branded program or award (mentoring, food pantries, backpack program giveaway, etc.)
Supernova
$25,000

Benefits:


Eight tickets to event

All Cosmic Champion benefits, plus

  • Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor Video, highlighting your organization and how your support impacts CIS of Michigan
  • Exclusive naming rights for a signature student program or scholarship
Infinity Impact Partner
$50,000

Benefits:


Ten tickets to event

All Supernova benefits, plus

  • Year-round partnership through CIS of Michigan communications, logos on swag, and events
  • Branded Cocktail Hour Sponsor during 2026 Leadership in Education Dinner

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