2026 Leadership in Education Dinner - Sponsorships

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About this event
Benefits:
Four tickets to the event
Recognition on event program & website
Name on digital signage during event
Social media and newsletter shout-out - name only
Benefits
Four tickets to the event
All Rising Comet benefits, plus name in event emails/newsletters
Benefits:
Six tickets to the event
All Constellation Contributor benefits, plus
Benefits:
Six tickets to the event
All Lunar Leader benefits, plus
Benefits:
Six tickets to event
All Galactic Guardian benefits, plus
Benefits:
Eight tickets to event
All Cosmic Champion benefits, plus
Benefits:
Ten tickets to event
All Supernova benefits, plus
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