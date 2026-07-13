Two hands with rings and bracelets hold champagne flutes in front of a torn gold paper and a blue background, with velvet ropes and stanchions in the foreground.
Conference Of Minority Transportation Officials

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Conference Of Minority Transportation Officials

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2026 Leadership in Motion – Additional Sponsorship Opportunities

Industry Awards Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala Industry Awards. Includes name recognition engraved on the acrylic award pieces presented at the ceremony.

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Gala Table Wine Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor the wine served at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on wine bottles placed at each table.

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Gala Décor Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor the décor for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on table centerpieces throughout the event.

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Gala Swag Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor the event swag for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes name recognition on all attendee swag items

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Name Tag & Meal Ticket Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor the name tags and meal tickets for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on every event name tag.

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Photobooth Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor the photobooth at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on all event photos taken throughout the night.

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Signature Drink Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a signature cocktail or mocktail at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Select a custom drink name with branded signage displayed at the bar.

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