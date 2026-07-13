2026 Leadership in Motion – Additional Sponsorship Opportunities

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Sponsor the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala Industry Awards. Includes name recognition engraved on the acrylic award pieces presented at the ceremony.
Sponsor the wine served at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on wine bottles placed at each table.
Sponsor the décor for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on table centerpieces throughout the event.
Sponsor the event swag for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes name recognition on all attendee swag items
Sponsor the name tags and meal tickets for the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on every event name tag.
Sponsor the photobooth at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Includes logo recognition on all event photos taken throughout the night.
Sponsor a signature cocktail or mocktail at the 2026 Leadership in Motion Gala. Select a custom drink name with branded signage displayed at the bar.
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