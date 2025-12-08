2026 Leadership Summit

Featured predominantly throughout the leadership summit, with prime opportunities to meet and interact with attendees and highlight their businesses. Benefits include:

• Inclusion in pre-Summit advertising and on WCOE’s website

• Inclusion in on-site signage

• Speaking Opportunity at the Conference

• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations

• Recognition on the main stage

• Opportunity to include up to (3) gift bag items and marketing materials

• Logo in Program Book