2026 Leadership Symposium Registration

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About this event
Includes registration gift bag, welcome packet, dinner provided each night.
**Lunch is at the expense of each attendee unless you choose the prepaid lunch option below **
Select this ticket if you have ALREADY PAID your $115 registration fee (via Cashapp, PayPal, etc).
Includes registration gift bag, welcome packet, dinner provided each night.
**Lunch is at the expense of each attendee unless you choose the prepaid lunch option below **
Registration fee divided into 3 payments. This is the 3rd & final payment, due by March 20th.
**If you have made all 3 installment payments, your registration fee is now paid in full**
Registration fee divided into two payments. This is the 2nd half & final payment, due by March 20th.
**If you have made both installment payments, your registration fee is now paid in full**
If you choose to prepay for your lunch, it will be provided for you.
**If you choose NOT to select this option, please note that you will be responsible for securing your lunch at your own expense**
Purchase one ticket for lunch on Friday
Purchase two tickets for lunch Friday & Saturday
Purchase three tickets for lunch Friday, Saturday & Sunday
If you order a t-shirt, it will be in your registration bag.
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