Well of Worship Global

Hosted by

Well of Worship Global

About this event

2026 Leadership Symposium Registration

193 Angelina Way

Avon, IN 46123, USA

Registration fee
$115
Available until Mar 21

Includes registration gift bag, welcome packet, dinner provided each night.


**Lunch is at the expense of each attendee unless you choose the prepaid lunch option below **

**Registration fee has been PREPAID**
Free

Select this ticket if you have ALREADY PAID your $115 registration fee (via Cashapp, PayPal, etc).


Includes registration gift bag, welcome packet, dinner provided each night.


**Lunch is at the expense of each attendee unless you choose the prepaid lunch option below **

Payment Installment OPTION A: 3rd of 3 payments
$38.34
Available until Mar 21

Registration fee divided into 3 payments. This is the 3rd & final payment, due by March 20th.


**If you have made all 3 installment payments, your registration fee is now paid in full**

Payment Installment OPTION B: 2nd half of payment
$57.50
Available until Mar 21

Registration fee divided into two payments. This is the 2nd half & final payment, due by March 20th.


**If you have made both installment payments, your registration fee is now paid in full**

(Optional) Prepaid Lunch
$12

If you choose to prepay for your lunch, it will be provided for you.


**If you choose NOT to select this option, please note that you will be responsible for securing your lunch at your own expense**


Purchase one ticket for lunch on Friday

Purchase two tickets for lunch Friday & Saturday

Purchase three tickets for lunch Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Leadership Symposium T-Shirt
$25
Available until Mar 21

If you order a t-shirt, it will be in your registration bag.

Add a donation for Well of Worship Global

$

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