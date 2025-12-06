LearnQuest Academy of Music

Hosted by

LearnQuest Academy of Music

About this event

2026 LearnQuest Music Festival

235 Wellesley St

Weston, MA 02493, USA

Premium (Season)
$200

Access to events on all three days. Seating in the front of the auditorium on Sat & Sun, closest to the artistes. Online price: $200/ticket Gate price: $225/ticket

General (Season)
$130

Access to events on all three days. Seating in the middle of the auditorium on Sat & Sun. Online price: $130/ticket Gate price: $150/ticket

Balcony (Season)
$100

Access to events on all three days. Seating in the rear of the auditorium on Sat & Sun. Online price: $100/ticket Gate price: $120/ticket

General (Friday)
$35

Online price: $35/ticket Gate price: $50/ticket

General (Saturday)
$70

Middle of the auditorium. Online price: $70/ticket Gate price: $90/ticket

General (Sunday)
$70

Middle of the auditorium. Online price: $70/ticket Gate price: $90/ticket

Balcony (Saturday)
$60

Rear of the auditorium. Online price: $60/ticket Gate price: $80/ticket

Balcony (Sunday)
$60

Rear of the auditorium. Online price: $60/ticket Gate price: $80/ticket

Student (Season)
$60

Only available to students enrolled in an accredited school, college, or university. Rear of the auditorium (Sat & Sun). Online price: $60/ticket Gate price: $70/ticket

Student (Saturday)
$50

Only available to students enrolled in an accredited school, college, or university. Rear of the auditorium. Online price: $50/ticket Gate price: $60/ticket

Student (Sunday)
$50

Only available to students enrolled in an accredited school, college, or university. Rear of the auditorium. Online price: $50/ticket Gate price: $60/ticket

Family (ADULT)
$110

MUST accompany at least ONE Family (CHILD) ticket. Includes all three days. EACH Adult and Child must have purchased ticket see Family (CHILD) ticket to purchase. Up to two (2) adults and up to three (3) children (8-18) can be considered part of a family ticket. Children under 8 are FREE, but must be accompanied by an adult and will not be assigned a separate seat; they must sit on the adult's lap.

Family (CHILD)
$40

MUST accompany at least ONE Family (ADULT) ticket. Includes all three days. EACH Adult and Child must have purchased ticket see Family (CHILD) ticket to purchase. Up to two (2) adults and up to three (3) children (8-18) can be considered part of a family ticket. Children under 8 are FREE, but must be accompanied by an adult and will not be assigned a separate seat; they must sit on the adult's lap.

Add a donation for LearnQuest Academy of Music

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!