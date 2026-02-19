Space Coast Black Chamber Of Commerce

Space Coast Black Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

2026 Legacy Awards & Board Installation

1551 Highland Ave

Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

• Company featured on all event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website

• Speaking time for 3 minutes to introduce and promote your company

• Opportunity to distribute Marketing Materials at all attendee’s place-settings

• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation

• Your company banner displayed at the event (banner provided by sponsor)

• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees

Cocktail Reception Sponsor
$3,000

• Spoken recognition from the podium

• Logo recognition on Space Coast Black Chamber website, printed program, slide presentation and other event collateral

• Logo prominently displayed throughout the Cocktail Reception area (provided by the SCBCC).

• Logo signage at cash bars (provided by the SCBCC).

• Tickets for four (4) Attendees.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

• Company featured on all event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website

• Opportunity to distribute Marketing Materials to attendees at the Registration Table

• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation

• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees

Entertainment/Music Sponsor
$2,000

• Spoken recognition from the podium.

• Name recognition on the SCBCC website, printed program, slide presentation and other event collateral.

• Logo prominently displayed near Cocktail Reception entertainer (provided by the SCBCC)

•Tickets for four (4) Attendees.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

• Company mentioned on event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website

• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation

• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees

Corporate Table Sponsor
$1,000

• Reserved table, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees

SCBCC Member - Early Bird
$80

🎟 Member-only discounted rate (ends March 19, 2026)
🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available

Guest/Non-Member - Early Bird
$100

🎟 Early Bird discounted rate (ends March 19, 2026)

🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available

SCBCC Member - Late Registration (after March 19, 2026)
$100

🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available

Guest/Non-Member- Late Registration (after March 19, 2026)
$125

🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available

Printed Event Program - Full Page
$150

Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.

Printed Event Program - Half Page
$75

Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.

Printed Event Program - Quarter Page
$50

Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.

Printed Event Program - Business Card
$25

Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.

