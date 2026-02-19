2026 Legacy Awards & Board Installation

Hosted by
About this event
• Company featured on all event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website
• Speaking time for 3 minutes to introduce and promote your company
• Opportunity to distribute Marketing Materials at all attendee’s place-settings
• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation
• Your company banner displayed at the event (banner provided by sponsor)
• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees
• Spoken recognition from the podium
• Logo recognition on Space Coast Black Chamber website, printed program, slide presentation and other event collateral
• Logo prominently displayed throughout the Cocktail Reception area (provided by the SCBCC).
• Logo signage at cash bars (provided by the SCBCC).
• Tickets for four (4) Attendees.
• Company featured on all event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website
• Opportunity to distribute Marketing Materials to attendees at the Registration Table
• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation
• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees
• Spoken recognition from the podium.
• Name recognition on the SCBCC website, printed program, slide presentation and other event collateral.
• Logo prominently displayed near Cocktail Reception entertainer (provided by the SCBCC)
•Tickets for four (4) Attendees.
• Company mentioned on event promotional materials, including pre-event advertising, social media, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Space Coast Black Chamber Website
• Your company recognized at the event from the podium and overhead presentation
• Table with reserved, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees
• Reserved table, priority seating and signage for eight (8) attendees
🎟 Member-only discounted rate (ends March 19, 2026)
🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available
🎟 Early Bird discounted rate (ends March 19, 2026)
🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available
🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available
🌌 Afrofuturist Experience
🍸 Cash bar available
Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.
Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.
Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.
Please submit camera-ready art in .PNG, .JPG, .TIFF, .ai or .eps format.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!