2026 Legacy Fundraising Drive

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About this event
At this level, your investment doesn't just support Groveway — it becomes part of our story.
A premier investment that places your name at the heart of everything Groveway does.
Your investment directly changes the trajectory of a young person's life — one scholarship, one student, one year at a time.
Join us at the table — literally. This level places your organization among the community leaders who show up and invest.
Tee off with purpose. Your investment supports Groveway while connecting you with community leaders on the course.
Your support puts you in the room where Groveway celebrates its scholars and honors its community.
A gift that goes beyond you — your investment covers a student and their chaperone for an evening they won't forget.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!