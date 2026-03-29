Hosted by

Groveway Community Group Inc

About this event

2026 Legacy Fundraising Drive

Legacy Sponsor item
Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

At this level, your investment doesn't just support Groveway — it becomes part of our story.

  • Naming rights to a signature Groveway event (3 available)
  • VIP table for 8 at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Foursome in the Groveway Golf Tournament
  • 3-minute speaking opportunity at a featured Groveway event
  • Premier recognition across all Groveway programs & initiatives
  • Prominent logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Royal Sponsor item
Royal Sponsor
$5,000

A premier investment that places your name at the heart of everything Groveway does.

  • VIP table for 8 at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Foursome in the Groveway Golf Tournament
  • Premier recognition across all Groveway programs & initiatives
  • Prominent logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Your investment directly changes the trajectory of a young person's life — one scholarship, one student, one year at a time.

  • 1 full scholarship funded for 1 student, 1 academic year
  • Recognition across all Groveway programs & initiatives
  • Logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Lavender Sponsor item
Lavender Sponsor
$1,500

Join us at the table — literally. This level places your organization among the community leaders who show up and invest.

  • VIP table for 8 at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Featured recognition at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Teal Sponsor item
Teal Sponsor
$1,000

Tee off with purpose. Your investment supports Groveway while connecting you with community leaders on the course.

  • Foursome in the Groveway Golf Tournament
  • Featured recognition at the Golf Tournament
  • Logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

Your support puts you in the room where Groveway celebrates its scholars and honors its community.

  • 2 reserved seats at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Recognition at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

A gift that goes beyond you — your investment covers a student and their chaperone for an evening they won't forget.

  • 2 banquet seats gifted to a student & their chaperone
  • Recognition at the Annual Scholarship Banquet
  • Logo placement across all Groveway media & materials
Add a donation for Groveway Community Group Inc

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