Business Development, Credit & Grant Workshop (Virtual Access) Pay What You Can | Sponsored Financial Literacy Event

$10 (or enter custom amount)

This tier ensures everyone can access the knowledge, regardless of financial situation.

Your contribution helps cover basic workshop costs and supports financial literacy education through the Ohio Selfie World Foundation Financial Literacy Program.


✔️ In-Person or Virtual Access

✔️ Google Meet link included


This level helps sustain business credit and financial education for adults while also contributing to summer youth and young adult mentee programming.


Your support directly impacts:


  • Credit education resources
  • Entrepreneur training tools
  • Youth & young adult financial literacy initiatives



✔️ In-Person or Virtual Access

✔️ Google Meet link included


This tier sponsors financial literacy for a youth or young adult mentee while granting you full access to tonight’s workshop.


Your contribution helps fund:


  • Summer financial literacy workshops
  • Entrepreneurship mentorship
  • Credit-readiness education for young adults



✔️ In-Person or Virtual Access

✔️ Google Meet link included

✔️ Direct community impact


For those who believe deeply in financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and community investment.


This tier helps expand:


  • Youth & young adult mentorship programs
  • Financial literacy curriculum
  • Access to education for underserved communities



✔️ In-Person or Virtual Access

✔️ Google Meet link included

✔️ Extended community impact & gratitude acknowledgment


