2026 Legend Springs PTO Annual Raffle

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About this event
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Win a special one-on one morning (or afternoon) with Principal Basl!
Enjoy a fun, personal tour that takes you behind the scenes at Legend Springs Elementary. Visit the Principal's office, explore areas students don't usually see, make an announcement, and learn what it's really like to run the school.
A unique leadership experience you'll talk about for years!
*Once the raffle winner is drawn, we will reach out to arrange the date.
Included: Click the link and check out #2
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Win a special one-on one morning (or afternoon) with Principal Basl!
Enjoy a fun, personal tour that takes you behind the scenes at Legend Springs Elementary. Visit the Principal's office, explore areas students don't usually see, make an announcement, and learn what it's really like to run the school.
A unique leadership experience you'll talk about for years!
*Once the raffle winner is drawn, we will reach out to arrange the date.
Included: Click the link and check out #3
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Premium VIP Parking Spot
Reserved for Quarter 1 of the
26-27 School Year August 3 - October 2
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Premium VIP Parking Spot
Reserved for Quarter 2 of the 26-27 School Year October 3 - December 18
Included: Click the link and check out #5
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Premium VIP Parking Spot
Reserved for Quarter 3 of the 26-27 School Year December 19 - March 12
Included: Click the link and check out #6
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Premium VIP Parking Spot
Reserved for Quarter 4 of the 26-27 School Year March 13 - May 25
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Thank You to Our Sponsor:
O.H.S.O. Brewery
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What's Included:
Bailey Chain Necklace
Metal
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Material
Red Enamel, White Enamel, Blue Enamel
Closure
Lobster Clasp
Size
19" Chain
Bailey Chain Bracelet
Metal
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Material
Red Enamel, White Enamel, Blue Enamel
Closure
Lobster Clasp
Size
8"L, 0.22"W
Thank You to Our Sponsor:
Kendra Scott Jewelry
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See for specifications:
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Thank You to Our Sponsor:
The Home Depot - 6160 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
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Thank You to Our Sponsor:
https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/about/locations/glendale
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https://chickennpickle.com/location/glendale/
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https://www.desertridgeimprov.com/
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Thank You to Our Sponsors:
https://brusters.com/locations/arrowhead/380/
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Thank You to Our Sponsors:
https://www.k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html
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Thank You to Our Sponsors:
https://www.stircrazycomedyclub.com/
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Thank You to Our Sponsors:
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/
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Thank You to Our Sponsor:
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