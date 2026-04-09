2026 Legend Springs PTO Annual Raffle

Included: Click the link and check out #1





https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg





Win a special one-on one morning (or afternoon) with Principal Basl!





Enjoy a fun, personal tour that takes you behind the scenes at Legend Springs Elementary. Visit the Principal's office, explore areas students don't usually see, make an announcement, and learn what it's really like to run the school.





A unique leadership experience you'll talk about for years!





*Once the raffle winner is drawn, we will reach out to arrange the date.