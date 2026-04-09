Legend Springs Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Legend Springs Elementary PTO

About this event

2026 Legend Springs PTO Annual Raffle

21150 N Arrowhead Loop Rd

Glendale, AZ 85308, USA

#1 Principal For A Day #1 item
#1 Principal For A Day #1
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #1


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Win a special one-on one morning (or afternoon) with Principal Basl!


Enjoy a fun, personal tour that takes you behind the scenes at Legend Springs Elementary. Visit the Principal's office, explore areas students don't usually see, make an announcement, and learn what it's really like to run the school.


A unique leadership experience you'll talk about for years!


*Once the raffle winner is drawn, we will reach out to arrange the date.

#2 Principal For A Day #2 item
#2 Principal For A Day #2
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #2


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Win a special one-on one morning (or afternoon) with Principal Basl!


Enjoy a fun, personal tour that takes you behind the scenes at Legend Springs Elementary. Visit the Principal's office, explore areas students don't usually see, make an announcement, and learn what it's really like to run the school.


A unique leadership experience you'll talk about for years!


*Once the raffle winner is drawn, we will reach out to arrange the date.

#3 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 1) item
#3 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 1)
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #3


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Premium VIP Parking Spot

Reserved for Quarter 1 of the

26-27 School Year August 3 - October 2

#4 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 2) item
#4 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 2)
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #4


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Premium VIP Parking Spot

Reserved for Quarter 2 of the 26-27 School Year October 3 - December 18

#5 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 3) item
#5 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 3)
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #5


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Premium VIP Parking Spot

Reserved for Quarter 3 of the 26-27 School Year December 19 - March 12

#6 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 4) item
#6 VIP Pick-Up & Drop-Off Parking Spot (2026-27 Quarter 4)
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #6


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Premium VIP Parking Spot

Reserved for Quarter 4 of the 26-27 School Year March 13 - May 25

#7 O.H.S.O. Brewery Bundle item
#7 O.H.S.O. Brewery Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #7


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

O.H.S.O. Brewery


https://www.ohsobrewery.com/

#8 Kendra Scott Jewelry Set item
#8 Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #8


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


What's Included:


Bailey Chain Necklace

Metal

14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Material

Red Enamel, White Enamel, Blue Enamel

Closure

Lobster Clasp

Size

19" Chain


Bailey Chain Bracelet

Metal

14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Material

Red Enamel, White Enamel, Blue Enamel

Closure

Lobster Clasp

Size

8"L, 0.22"W


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

Kendra Scott Jewelry


https://www.kendrascott.com/

#9 SuperStar Carwash One Year Membership item
#9 SuperStar Carwash One Year Membership
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #9


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://www.superstarcarwashaz.com/

#11 Dave & Buster's Gameplay Bundle item
#11 Dave & Buster's Gameplay Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #11


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/about/locations/glendale

#12 Heard Museum & State 48 Bundle item
#12 Heard Museum & State 48 Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #12


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://heard.org/

https://statefortyeight.com/

#13 Total Wine & More + Rick Bronson's House of Comedy item
#13 Total Wine & More + Rick Bronson's House of Comedy
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #13


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://www.totalwine.com/

https://az.houseofcomedy.net/

#14 Pickleball Package item
#14 Pickleball Package
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #14


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://chickennpickle.com/location/glendale/

https://raysrackets.com/

#15 Bearizona Package item
#15 Bearizona Package
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #15


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://bearizona.com/

https://kennellyconcepts.com/food-and-beverage-at-bearizona

#16 Desert Ridge Improv & In-N-Out Bundle item
#16 Desert Ridge Improv & In-N-Out Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #16


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://www.desertridgeimprov.com/

https://www.in-n-out.com/

#17 Music Instrument Museum Membership item
#17 Music Instrument Museum Membership
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #17


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:


https://mim.org/

https://www.daxxnielsen.com/

#18 Desert Botanical Garden Membership item
#18 Desert Botanical Garden Membership
$1

Included:Click the link and check out #18


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://dbg.org/

#19 Phoenix Rising Soccer Tickets item
#19 Phoenix Rising Soccer Tickets
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #19


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://www.phxrisingfc.com/

#20 Museum of Illusions Gift Card item
#20 Museum of Illusions Gift Card
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #20


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://moiscottsdale.com/

#21 Arizona Diamondbacks item
#21 Arizona Diamondbacks
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #21


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

#22 Phoenix Raceway NASCAR item
#22 Phoenix Raceway NASCAR
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #22


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:


https://www.phoenixraceway.com/

#24 K1 Speed Indoor Carting & Arizona Cardinals item
#24 K1 Speed Indoor Carting & Arizona Cardinals
$1

Included:Click the link and check out #24


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://www.k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html

https://www.azcardinals.com/

#26 Family Fun Package #1 item
#26 Family Fun Package #1
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #26


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

https://www.wincofoods.com/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

#27 Family Fun Package #2 item
#27 Family Fun Package #2
$1

Included:Click the link and check out #27


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

https://www.wincofoods.com/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

#28 Family Fun Package #3 item
#28 Family Fun Package #3
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #28


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

https://www.wincofoods.com/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

#29 Family Fun Package #4 item
#29 Family Fun Package #4
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #29


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

https://www.wincofoods.com/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

#30 Family Fun Package #5 item
#30 Family Fun Package #5
$1

Included:Click the link and check out #30


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

https://www.wincofoods.com/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

#31 Main Event Package item
#31 Main Event Package
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #31


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://www.mainevent.com/locations/arizona/avondale/

#32 DJ Collectibles Pokemon Bundle item
#32 DJ Collectibles Pokemon Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #32


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://dj-collectibles.square.site/

#33 Arrowhead Martial Arts Birthday Package #1 item
#33 Arrowhead Martial Arts Birthday Package #1
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #33


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://arrowheadmartialarts.com/

#34 Arrowhead Martial Arts Birthday Package #2 item
#34 Arrowhead Martial Arts Birthday Package #2
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #34


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://arrowheadmartialarts.com/

#35 Kids Empire & Angry Chickz Bundle item
#35 Kids Empire & Angry Chickz Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #35


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://www.angrychickz.com/

https://www.kidsempire.com/park/phoenix-greenway

#36 Odysea & Angry Chickz Bundle item
#36 Odysea & Angry Chickz Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #36


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsors:

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

https://www.angrychickz.com/

#37 Blick Art Materials item
#37 Blick Art Materials
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #37


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

http://www.dickblick.com/

#38 Cluville Escape Room Bundle item
#38 Cluville Escape Room Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #38


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://cluville.us/scottsdale/

#39 M1 Combat Academy Membership Bundle item
#39 M1 Combat Academy Membership Bundle
$1

Included: Click the link and check out #39


https://canva.link/jwowmwcjo5vpbrg


Thank You to Our Sponsor:

https://www.m1bjj.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!