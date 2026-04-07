2026 Legends Golf Outing

$2,000 Lunch Sponsor -Two ticket for dinner & awards plus signage at the Welcome Brunch.

-Promotion in program and on social media.

Email your image and or logo to [email protected]

-Tax deductible value= $1600 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.