2026 Legends Golf Outing

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About this event
Live Music 7-9pm + Open bar.
After party concert Featuring The Parlor Mob
** This ticket does NOT include dinner. The dinner + Concert ticket is below.
50/50
Raffles
Silent Auction
Ticket Includes:
- Dinner with Premium Open Bar Catered by Ember & Eagle
-After party concert Featuring The Parlor Mob
-Tax deductible value= $30 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
Ticket Includes: - Welcome Brunch (10AM) & Open Bar - Greens Fees - Dinner with Open Bar Catered by Ember & Eagle -After party concert Featuring The Parlor Mob - Player Welcome Bag - Access to Practice Facilitates & Lockeroom (Sauna, Steam room, Gym, Showers Available) - Beverage Cart & Halfway House Drinks & Food -Tax deductible value= $400 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. or leave it blank.
Ticket Includes:
- Welcome Brunch (10AM) & Open Bar
- Greens Fees
- Dinner with Open Bar Catered by Ember & Eagle
-After party concert Featuring The Parlor Mob
- Player Welcome Bag
- Access to Practice Facilitates & Lockeroom (Sauna, Steam room, Gym, Showers Available)
- Beverage Cart & Halfway House Drinks & Food
-Tax deductible value= $100 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$150 Tee Sponsor & Legend Tributes
Signage on the course and on social media of either company or the Legend your paying tribute to. See below.
Before the event post your company’s logo and any comments OR..
Before the event submit photos of the Legend you are celebrating and include any comments or quotes you would like on your sign. Email your image and or logo to [email protected].
-Tax deductible value= $130 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$15,000 Legacy Partner: Supports the broad mission of Legends Foundation and makes our year-round impact possible.
— Two foursomes (8 golfers)
— 8 dinner & after party tickets
— Logo on outing T-shirts
— Premium banner placement at event
— Company logo on registration signage
— Tabletop signage at dinner
— Driving range signage and all hole signs
— Company logo & website link on event page
— Featured mentions in social media promotion
— Speaking opportunity at dinner reception -Tax deductible value= $9,400 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$10,000 Impact Partner:Helps expand our reach and deepen support for families and students.
— Two foursomes (8 golfers)
— 8 dinner & after party tickets
— Premium banner placement at event
— Company logo on registration signage
— Tabletop signage at dinner
— Driving range signage
— Company logo & website link on event page
— Mentions in social media promotion
— Speaking opportunity at dinner reception -Tax deductible value= $4,400 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank
$7,500 Scholarship Partner:Helps fund direct scholarship support for students who have experienced loss.
— One foursome (4 golfers)
— 4 dinner & after party tickets
— Premium banner placement at event
— Signage in all golf carts
— Tabletop signage at dinner
— Driving range signage
— Company logo & website link on event page
— Mentions in press release and social media -Tax deductible value= $4,700 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank
$5,000 Mentorship Partner:Helps build a network of support, connection, and guidance for young people navigating loss.
— One foursome (4 golfers)
— Driving range signage
— Four tee signs on course
— Tabletop signage at dinner
— Company logo & website link on event page -Tax deductible value= $3000 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$4,000 Concert Sponsor
-Eight dinner & afterparty tickets
-Banner above the concert stage and awards area
-Signage at dinner
-Tax deductible value= $3,400 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
Exclusive branding on the cannon golf ball launcher activation on tee box.
-Tax deductible value= $1300 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
$2,000 Lunch Sponsor -Two ticket for dinner & awards plus signage at the Welcome Brunch.
-Promotion in program and on social media.
Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
-Tax deductible value= $1600 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$2000 Halfway House Sponsor - Two dinner & after party tickets -Sole Signage at the halfway house, promotion in program and on social media.
Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
-Tax deductible value= $1600
-*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
$2,000 Golf Cart Sponsor
Your logo on signs displayed on every golf cart.
-Tax deductible value= $2000 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
Your logo featured on golf gift items distributed to to every participant.
-Tax deductible value= $2000 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
$1,500 Hole-in-One Sponsor: Two tickets to dinner, Signage on the course, promotion in program and on social media.
Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
-Tax deductible value= $1100
-*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank
$1500 Driving Range Sponsor: Signage on the driving range, promotion in program and on social media. -Tax deductible value= $1500 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
Your Logo on golf balls used for tournament money ball challenge promotion. Promotion in program and on social media.
What is Money Ball? The golf tournament game where you must keep a specific ball in play for the entire round is often called the "Money Ball"" (or sometimes "Pink Ball" or "Lone Ranger"). In this game, teams assign one player per hole to play a designated special ball; if that ball is lost, the team is disqualified. Remaining teams with a golf ball will enter a raffle for a prize.
-Tax deductible value= $400 -*Please Note: By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy( the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply Select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform-you may input $0.00 or leave it blank. Email your image and or logo to [email protected]
Recognition on dinner party welcome sign as an event supporter, and Legends Foundation website and social media.
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