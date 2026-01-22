2026 Legends of Agriculture Benefit Dinner

Hosted by
As a Presenting Sponsor, you receive top recognition as the headline sponsor on the event invitation (if received by 8/1/2026). Your name or company logo will be featured prominently on CALF’s website and social media, and you’ll be recognized by the Master of Ceremony during the event. You and your guests are invited to the exclusive Sponsor Welcome Party at the Lowell House Yard and will enjoy reserved sponsor parking. You’ll receive two premium tables (seating for 16 guests) in the best seats in the house, and your name will be displayed on video screens throughout the event. Each guest will receive a special patron gift, and you’ll receive a full-page acknowledgment in the event program.
Homestead Sponsors receive recognition on CALF’s website and social media (if received by 8/1/2026) and are invited to the Sponsor Welcome Party. You’ll enjoy reserved sponsor parking and one table with premium seating for 8 guests. Your name will be included on the video screens during the event, and each of your guests will receive a patron gift. You will also receive a full-page acknowledgment in the event program.
Harvest Sponsors receive recognition on CALF’s website and social media (if received by 8/1/2026), an invitation to the Sponsor Welcome Party, and sponsor parking. Your table for 8 guests will have reserved seating and each guest will receive a patron gift. You’ll be recognized on the video screens during the event and receive a ½-page acknowledgment in the event program.
Legend Sponsors receive recognition on CALF’s website and social media (if received by 8/1/2026), an invitation to the Sponsor Welcome Party, and sponsor parking. Your table for 8 guests includes reserved seating and a patron gift for each guest. You’ll be recognized on the video screens during the event and receive a ¼-page acknowledgment in the event program.
Purchase an individual ticket at this event to not miss the special night at the ranch. The ticket includes the meal, a delectable dessert, and the entertainment. An evening you won't want to miss!
