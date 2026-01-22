2026 Legends of Agriculture Benefit Dinner

As a Presenting Sponsor, you receive top recognition as the headline sponsor on the event invitation (if received by 8/1/2026). Your name or company logo will be featured prominently on CALF’s website and social media, and you’ll be recognized by the Master of Ceremony during the event. You and your guests are invited to the exclusive Sponsor Welcome Party at the Lowell House Yard and will enjoy reserved sponsor parking. You’ll receive two premium tables (seating for 16 guests) in the best seats in the house, and your name will be displayed on video screens throughout the event. Each guest will receive a special patron gift, and you’ll receive a full-page acknowledgment in the event program.