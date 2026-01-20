2026 Knights Baseball Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this shop
In 2026, we will be hosting 3 regular season tournaments at Mount Michael. As a title sponsor of one of our tournaments, your business will receive the following:
- Tournament named for your business (ie – The 2026 "Business Name" Seniors Tournament)
- Use of your business name in all media publications for the tournament, including the tournament website and social media posts.
- Regular mentions and Thank You’s via our PA announcer.
2026 Seniors Tournament - June 19 to 21
2026 Juniors Tournament - May 29 to 31
2026 Reserve Tournament - June 5 to 7
Sponsor all 3 tournaments for $2500
You will be contacted for logos and business info
In 2026, the Knights will play in a total of two travel tournaments. As a travel sponsor, your contribution will help to defray the expenses of these tournaments.
As a travel sponsor, you will receive recognition in all media publications during the Knights' travel tournaments.
2026 Travel Tournament Locations
- Rapid City, SD
- Sioux Falls, SD
During each week of the Summer season, a Player of the Week will be named and recognized on social media. As a Player of the Week sponsor, your business name will be included in the Player of the Week posts.
For example:
"This week's (Your Business) Player of the Week is ..."
We will work with your business to create a unique logo/award that features your business.
This 4'x16' foot banner with your company's logo will be hung on our outfield fence. You will be contacted about logos, taglines, and design for the banner.
For NEW sponsorships
This 4'x8' foot banner with your company's logo will be hung on our outfield fence. You will be contacted about logos, taglines, and design for the banner.
For NEW sponsorships
This 4'x16' foot banner with your company's logo will be hung on our outfield fence. You will be contacted about logos, taglines, and design for the banner.
For RENEWAL sponsorships
This 4'x8' foot banner with your company's logo will be hung on our outfield fence. You will be contacted about logos, taglines, and design for the banner.
For RENEWAL sponsorships
Everytime a foul ball leaves the field of play, the PA announcer will announce one of our foul ball sponsors.
For example:
"That foul ball is brought to you by (Your Business). Please return all foul balls to the concession stand for a treat."
OR
"Please return all foul balls to the concession stand for a treat courtesy of (Your Business)."
You will contacted for exact business name and wording of PA announcements.
With the purchase of a banner or banner renewal.
Everytime a foul ball leaves the field of play, the PA announcer will announce one of our foul ball sponsors.
For example:
"That foul ball is brought to you by (Your Business). Please return all foul balls to the concession stand for a treat."
OR
"Please return all foul balls to the concession stand for a treat courtesy of (Your Business)."
You will contacted for exact business name and wording of PA announcements.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!