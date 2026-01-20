2026 Knights Baseball Sponsorship Opportunities

In 2026, we will be hosting 3 regular season tournaments at Mount Michael. As a title sponsor of one of our tournaments, your business will receive the following:

- Tournament named for your business (ie – The 2026 "Business Name" Seniors Tournament)

- Use of your business name in all media publications for the tournament, including the tournament website and social media posts.

- Regular mentions and Thank You’s via our PA announcer.



2026 Seniors Tournament - June 19 to 21

2026 Juniors Tournament - May 29 to 31

2026 Reserve Tournament - June 5 to 7



Sponsor all 3 tournaments for $2500



You will be contacted for logos and business info