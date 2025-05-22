Salon of Influence - LVHS 2026

Salon of Influence Registrants wish to participate in the Lehigh Valley Hair Shows efforts to support our local organization - the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem. Includes all the perks of a regular salon participant: Access to have your salon showcase up to 5 models of your selection. You will have up to 3 minutes of runway time for all models combined. Salon is able to select their choice of music. Models need to be dressed and ready at time of arrival. (No nudity; no explicit language in music selection, no animals)

