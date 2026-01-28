2026 Lehigh Valley Pride Sponsorship

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About this event
-Exclusivity as presenting sponsor
-Logo on select promotional materials, Logo
on Pride giveaway item; Logo on Pride Guide
-Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in press
releases
-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post
across BSC social media
-Provide in-person remarks on mainstage
prior to headliner performance
-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride
-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our
email newsletter
-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage
-Included festival registration and vendor
space
-Radio promotion (internal, contingent upon
grant awarded)
-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride
You can sponsor a specific area to sponsor and
your logo can go on those signs
-Logo on Pride Guide
-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post across
BSC social media
-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride
-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our email
newsletter
-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage
-Included festival registration and vendor space
-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride
-Logo on Pride Guide
-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post
across BSC social media
-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride
-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our email
newsletter
-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage
-Included festival registration and vendor space
-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride
-Logo on select promotional materials
-Logo with hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage
-Logo in Pride Guide
-Included festival registration and vendor space
-Logo on signage and promotional materials
-Live recognition before performances
-Logo on signage
-Logo on promotional materials
-Shout out in Sober Spaces DJ Booth
-Logo on signage
-Logo on promotional materials
-Logo on tent
-Logo on signage and promotional materials
-Logo on signage and promotional materials
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