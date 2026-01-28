Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Hosted by

Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center

About this event

2026 Lehigh Valley Pride Sponsorship

101 Founders Way

Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

-Exclusivity as presenting sponsor

-Logo on select promotional materials, Logo

on Pride giveaway item; Logo on Pride Guide

-Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in press

releases

-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post

across BSC social media

-Provide in-person remarks on mainstage

prior to headliner performance

-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride

-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our

email newsletter

-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage

-Included festival registration and vendor

space

-Radio promotion (internal, contingent upon

grant awarded)

-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride

Rainbow Sponsor
$10,000

You can sponsor a specific area to sponsor and

your logo can go on those signs

-Logo on Pride Guide

-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post across

BSC social media

-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride

-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our email

newsletter

-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage

-Included festival registration and vendor space

-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride

Glitter Sponsor
$5,000

-Logo on Pride Guide

-Dedicated “Thank you: social media post

across BSC social media

-Verbal acknowledgement at Pride

-Acknowledgement of sponsorship in our email

newsletter

-Hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage

-Included festival registration and vendor space

-Sponsorship thank you banner at Pride

Sequin Sponsor
$1,500
Available until May 22

-Logo on select promotional materials

-Logo with hyperlink on Pride 2026 webpage

-Logo in Pride Guide

-Included festival registration and vendor space

Indoor Stage Sponsor
$5,000

-Logo on signage and promotional materials

-Live recognition before performances

Sober Vibes Sponsor
$5,000

-Logo on signage

-Logo on promotional materials

-Shout out in Sober Spaces DJ Booth

Cooling Tent Sponsor
$5,000

-Logo on signage

-Logo on promotional materials

-Logo on tent

Misting Fan Sponsor
$2,500

-Logo on signage and promotional materials

Water Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo on signage and promotional materials

Add a donation for Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!