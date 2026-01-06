2026 Lenten Fish Dinners

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Baked fish, baked potato, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
Baked fish, baked potato, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
Fried fish, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
Fried fish, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
Fried shrimp, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
Fried shrimp, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts
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