Knights Of Columbus

Hosted by

Knights Of Columbus

About this event

2026 Lenten Fish Dinners

9999 N Military Trl

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA

Adult - Baked Fish Dinner
$15

Baked fish, baked potato, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Childrens - Baked Fish Dinner
Free

Baked fish, baked potato, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Adult - Fried Fish Dinner
$15

Fried fish, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Childrens - Fried Fish Dinner
Free

Fried fish, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Adult - Fried Shrimp Dinner
$15

Fried shrimp, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Childrens - Fried Shrimp Dinner
Free

Fried shrimp, french fries, vegetables, salad, bread, assorted drinks and desserts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!