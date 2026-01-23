Knights Of Columbus, Council #8355, Charities Usa Inc

Hosted by

Knights Of Columbus, Council #8355, Charities Usa Inc

About this event

2026 Lenten Fish Fry

120 Oceanway St

Seaside, OR 97138, USA

3 piece fish dinner ticket
$25

Includes white fish fillets, potato (baked or fries), garlic bread, coleslaw, and dessert.
Beer and wine available for an additional cost, pre-purchased tickets not required

2 piece fish dinner ticket
$20

Includes white fish fillets, potato (baked or fries), garlic bread, coleslaw, and dessert.
Beer and wine available for an additional cost, pre-purchased tickets not required

Kids 7-12 years 1 piece fish dinner ticket
$15

Includes white fish fillet, potato (baked or fries), garlic bread, coleslaw, and dessert

Kids under 7 years FREE
Free

Includes a white fish fillet, potato (baked or fries), garlic bread, coleslaw, and dessert

Add a donation for Knights Of Columbus, Council #8355, Charities Usa Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!