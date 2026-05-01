Bourbonnais Elementary PTA

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Bourbonnais Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

2026 LeVasseur Kindergarten Spring Concert Auction

Pick-up location

No pickup needed. Seats will be reserved at Concerts.

LeVasseur - Kindergarten - Morning - Front Row Tickets item
LeVasseur - Kindergarten - Morning - Front Row Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Up to 4 Front row tickets to the LeVasseur Kindergarten Morning concert on May 21st.

**Top 2 bidders win. 2nd place will be contacted with a payment link.**

LeVasseur - Kindergarten - Afternoon - Front Row Tickets item
LeVasseur - Kindergarten - Afternoon - Front Row Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Up to 4 Front row tickets to the LeVasseur Kindergarten Afternoon concert on May 21st.

**Top 2 bidders win. 2nd place will be contacted with a payment link.**

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