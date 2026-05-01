2026 LeVasseur Kindergarten Spring Concert Auction

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About this event
No pickup needed. Seats will be reserved at Concerts.
Starting bid
Up to 4 Front row tickets to the LeVasseur Kindergarten Morning concert on May 21st.
**Top 2 bidders win. 2nd place will be contacted with a payment link.**
Starting bid
Up to 4 Front row tickets to the LeVasseur Kindergarten Afternoon concert on May 21st.
**Top 2 bidders win. 2nd place will be contacted with a payment link.**
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