2026 Lewisville High School Football Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
VIP Season Ticket Access- 4
Reserved Parking Spot- 1
1 VIP Game Day Experience- 4
Social Media & Website Logo
Champion Sports Radio/Texan Live Call Out and Logo
Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
T-Shirt/Hat
Valid until April 29, 2027
Social Media & Website Logo
Champion Sports Radio/Texan Live Call Out and Logo
Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
T-Shirt/Hat
Valid until April 29, 2027
Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Field Fence Sign
Bleacher Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
T-Shirt/Hat
Valid until April 29, 2027
Mesh sign facing the football field on the north side of the stadium
Valid until April 29, 2027
Metal sign placed on the home side of the stadium on the bleachers
Valid until April 29, 2027
Overhead sign on the home side of the stadium bleachers over the walkway under the bleachers
Valid until April 29, 2027
Large cards held up by Farmer Offense to communicate play calls during the game
Valid until April 29, 2027
Triangular signs with your logo or business name that sit on each corner of the end zones (4 total)
Valid until April 29, 2027
Your logo or business name on the padded goal post signs
$
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