Lewisville High School Football Booster Club, Inc.

Offered by

Lewisville High School Football Booster Club, Inc.

About the memberships

2026 Lewisville High School Football Sponsorships

Big John Sponsor
$10,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

VIP Season Ticket Access- 4
Reserved Parking Spot- 1
1 VIP Game Day Experience- 4
Social Media & Website Logo
Champion Sports Radio/Texan Live Call Out and Logo
Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor

VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
T-Shirt/Hat

Fighting Farmer Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Social Media & Website Logo

Champion Sports Radio/Texan Live Call Out and Logo
Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor

VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
T-Shirt/Hat

Maroon Sponsor
$2,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Home Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Field Fence Sign

Bleacher Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
T-Shirt/Hat

Field Fence Sign
$1,200

Valid until April 29, 2027

Mesh sign facing the football field on the north side of the stadium

Bleacher Fence Sign
$1,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Metal sign placed on the home side of the stadium on the bleachers

Farmer Alley Sign
$1,750

Valid until April 29, 2027

Overhead sign on the home side of the stadium bleachers over the walkway under the bleachers

Play Call Signs
$2,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Large cards held up by Farmer Offense to communicate play calls during the game

End Zone Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Triangular signs with your logo or business name that sit on each corner of the end zones (4 total)

Goal Post Signs
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Your logo or business name on the padded goal post signs

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