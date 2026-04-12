Middle Tennessee Pride Alliance

Hosted by

Middle Tennessee Pride Alliance

About this event

2026 LGBTQ+ Prom

117 E Fort St

Manchester, TN 37355, USA

General Admission - Single
$25

Your ticket includes access to the prom (1 person) with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!

General Admission - Single Ticket + CCP Souvenir Fan
$45

Your ticket includes access to the prom (1 person), a Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fan, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!

General Admission - Pair
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!

General Admission - Pair + 1 CCP Souvenir Fan
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), 1 Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fan, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!

General Admission - Pair + 2 CCP Souvenir Fans
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), 2 Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fans, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!

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