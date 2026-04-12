2026 LGBTQ+ Prom

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Your ticket includes access to the prom (1 person) with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!
Your ticket includes access to the prom (1 person), a Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fan, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!
Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!
Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), 1 Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fan, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!
Your ticket includes access to the prom (2 people), 2 Coffee County Pride souvenir clack fans, with a selection of refreshments, including light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, provided throughout the evening. Please note, alcoholic beverages are not included. This is an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration, for those 18 and over, with everything you need to enjoy a memorable experience!
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