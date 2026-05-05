Lafayette Gatling Sr Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Lafayette Gatling Sr Scholarship Fund

About this event

2026 LGSSF Annual Scholarship Awards Gala

14500 LaGrange Rd

Orland Park, IL 60462, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. $65 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.

General Admission (Copy)
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. $65 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.

VIP Admission
$175

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. $100 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.

Platinum AD
$1,500

This rate includes 1 page ad and 2 general admission tickets to the awards gala. $975 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.

Gold AD
$1,000

1/2 Page ad and 2 general admission tickets to the awards gala. $650 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.

Silver AD
$500

1/4 page ad. $325 of this ticket is tax-deductible.

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