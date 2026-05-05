2026 LGSSF Annual Scholarship Awards Gala

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About this event
Orland Park, IL 60462, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. $65 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. $65 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. $100 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
This rate includes 1 page ad and 2 general admission tickets to the awards gala. $975 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
1/2 Page ad and 2 general admission tickets to the awards gala. $650 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
1/4 page ad. $325 of this ticket is tax-deductible.
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